'Yellowstone' Spinoff Casts 'Suits' Star Alongside Two Major Stars: 'The Madison' What to Know

Taylor Sheridan's upcoming contemporary Yellowstone spinoff is bringing a star-studded cast. Although it seems Matthew McConaughey is no longer attached to the show, as the Kevin Costner-starring flagship series is set to conclude its five-season run in November 2024, TVLine reported Thursday that a trio of actors – Patrick J. Adams, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kurt Russell -are now attached to the project, which was originally called 2024 but is now reportedly moving forward with the working title The Madison.

Pfeiffer and Russell have both been in talks for months, with the Batman Returns actress, 66, since February and the Hateful Eight actor, 73, since June. Adams, best known for starring as Mike Ross on Suits, is a new name for the project. The trio are said to be close to finalizing deals. Details of their respective roles are unclear at this time, and Deadline reported that the castings haven't been confirmed by MTV Entertainment Studios, which produces the series with 101 Studios.

The upcoming series will be set in the modern day following the events of Yellowstone. It will reportedly center around matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they move from New York City to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law's tragic deaths in a plane crash.

In addition to Pfeiffer, Russell, and Adams, The Good Doctor's Beau Garrett is also rumored to be part of the cast, and the series. Some familiar Yellowstone faces may also show up in the show, according to reports. McConaughey was previously attached to the show, though he now no longer seems to be involved. It is unclear if Russell is taking on the role the actor was originally attached to. TVLine reported that the ensemble cast is still being finalized, and "casting for a number of supporting roles is ongoing."

Production on The Madison is set to begin later this month in Montana, New York, and Texas. The series is said to be aiming for a 2025 release date following the conclusion of Yellowstone.

The Madison was first confirmed to be in the works in fall 2023 alongside fellow spinoff 1944. At the time, hris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement that the two spinoffs "will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon."