Yellowstone's CBS run included a huge cliffhanger last week. Monica Long (Kelsey Asbille) was near death in the episode's final moments. Luckily for CBS viewers who are waiting to watch the show as it airs on the broadcast network, we get a pretty quick answer to the question of Monica's fate in tonight's episode. Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 7 ("A Monsters Is Among Us").

In Episode 6 ("The Remembering"), Monica was accidentally punched by a student at her school while breaking up a fight. She fell to the ground and banged her head on the concrete, rendering her unconscious. She received some quick medical treatment by a school nurse and headed home where she seemed unwell. In that episode's final scene, Monica collapsed onto the ground near her front steps. Her husband, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), rushed over and checked her pulse, which seemed to be weak or nonexistent. The last shot showed Kayce repeatedly performing CPR to no avail. It was unclear if Monica would survive the ordeal.

Episode 7 ("A Monsters Is Among Us") begins with Dr. Stafford (Brian Unger) discussing Monica's condition with Kayce. Monica apparently suffered an epidural hematoma, a build-up of blood on the brain. Kayce does not care about the terminology; he just wants to know if his wife is alive.

"She's alive," the doctor says. "She's in recovery. We had to perform what is called a craniotomy, where we remove a piece of her skull. We used the suction to remove the hemotoma. We've got her on a ventilator to help her breathe, and we'll just continue to relieve the pressure."

A visibly flustered Kayce then asks if she will survive this whole ordeal. However, the doctor's words offer only a slim bit of optimism.

"With brain injuries, it's impossible to form an accurate prognosis so soon after the trauma," the doctor says. "But she survived the surgery. Many don't. She's young, she's strong. you have reason to hope."

Kayce then asks if he and their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), can see her. The doctor does not recommend it, but Kayce insists that at least he wants to see her. He walks into her treatment area, where she is heavily bandaged and breathing through a tube.

"You're right, I shouldn't have seen her," Kayce says. He then holds her hand for a brief moment before leaving.

Yellowstone on CBS

CBS is currently airing Yellowstone's past episodes each Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. These broadcasts are free to watch if you have a digital antenna. You can also watch them if your cable package includes a local CBS affiliate or via the CBS live stream available within Paramount+.

How to Stream Yellowstone

While Yellowstone airs new episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network, it does not stream on its parent company's streaming service, Paramount+. Instead, Yellowstone streams on Peacock. All released episodes are currently available there. All the Yellowstone spinoffs stream on Paramount+. (If you don't have cable, you can also watch Paramount Network via FuboTV.)

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a modern western drama focusing on the Dutton family, who own a vast spread of land in Montana. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the help of employees like ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), does whatever he must to defend his land from physical and political threats. Meanwhile, Dutton's children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — try to find their place inside and outside their father's empire.

Other Yellowstone cast members include Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Jennifer Landon, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, Eden Brolin, Kathryn Kelly, Jake Ream, and Danny Huston. Notable guest/recurring stars include Piper Perabo, Josh Holloway, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Neal McDonough, Lainey Wilson, Dave Annable, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Will Patton and Zach Bryan.

Yellowstone has spawned several spinoffs, all spear-headed by Taylor Sheridan. Both 1883 and 1923 follow Dutton ancestors. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves will weave the Yellowstone universe with the real-life story of the groundbreaking Black U.S. Marshall. There are also three more spinoffs — 6666, 1944 and an untitled Matthew-McConaughey-led sequel series — in the works.