'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).

Perabo has been a working actress since the late '90s, starring in some very recognizable films. Possibly her most well-known movie is the 2000 musical rom-com Coyote Ugly. Other high-profile films that Perabo has starring in include the Cheaper by the Dozen franchise, The Prestige, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, and Looper. Most recently, Perabo appeared in Spontaneous, a dark sci-fi rom-com starring Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer.

In addition to her lengthy film career, Perabo has also starred in a number of TV shows, including a lead role on Covert Affairs. She also starred in the short-lived legal drama Notorius, as well as British comedy Turn Up Charlie. In 2020, Perabo turned up on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and is set to appear in the forthcoming Fox dramedy The Big Leap.

Yellowstone in a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Series co-stars include Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. Following the show's Season 2 finale, Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton — spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com and shared what he fans could expect from the next season.

"I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it's just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that's sort of the genius of Yellowstone," he said. "It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle." Grimes added, "It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3."

Grimes later went on to compare the show's previous seasons, explaining, "Season 2 was incredibly different from Season 1, and Season 3 is just as different from season two." He added, "At the heart of it is all these characters that you've fallen in love with and this family we've sort of been rooting for. I think once you're in and once you're invested in these people, like the places that (series creator Taylor Sheridan) can go with the writing and the journey he can take us... there's no limit to the boundaries."