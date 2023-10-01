CBS is airing Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 4 ("The Long Black Train") on Sunday night, and the new batch of Yellowstone fans will be sure to ask "What the hell is the train station?" Early on in the Paramount Network show, we start hearing about taking people to "the train station." Viewers quickly learn that there is no train in sight at this location. In fact, if you're taken there, you'll never actually ride a train ever again.

Basically, taking someone to the train station means murdering them and/or disposing of their body. While it first comes off as a general term, we eventually learn that "the train station" is a specific place. It's a remote Wyoming canyon with no clear legal jurisdiction. Furthermore, no one lives there, making a trial with a jury of your peers impossible.

John Dutton describes it as "a trash can for everyone who's attacked" his family. Numerous antagonists have received one-way tickets to the train station over the years, including unruly ranchands and attempted assassins. While it may seem like a convenient plot device, Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan based it on an actual place.

Law professor Brian C. Kalt has theorized that there is a "zone of death" within the actual Yellowstone National Park. The area is in Idaho but falls under the jurisdiction of Wyoming; trying any crime that was committed in this unopulated area — including murder — would go against the U.S. Constitution's Sixth Amendment. (We recommend reading reports from CBS News and Vox on the area to learn more.)

So, as you watch the Yellowstone saga play out on CBS, just know that any mention of the train station is bad news for the Duttons' enemies.

Yellowstone on CBS

CBS is currently airing Yellowstone's past episodes each Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. These broadcasts are free to watch if you have a digital antenna. You can also watch them if your cable package includes a local CBS affiliate or via the CBS live stream available within Paramount+.

How to Stream Yellowstone

While Yellowstone airs new episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network, it does not stream on its parent company's streaming service, Paramount+. Instead, Yellowstone streams on Peacock. All released episodes are currently available there. All the Yellowstone spinoffs stream on Paramount+. (If you don't have cable, you can also watch Paramount Network via FuboTV.)

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a modern western drama focusing on the Dutton family, who own a vast spread of land in Montana. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the help of employees like ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), does whatever he must to defend his land from physical and political threats. Meanwhile, Dutton's children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — try to find their place inside and outside their father's empire.

Other Yellowstone cast members include Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Jennifer Landon, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, Eden Brolin, Kathryn Kelly, Jake Ream, and Danny Huston. Notable guest/recurring stars include Piper Perabo, Josh Holloway, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Neal McDonough, Lainey Wilson, Dave Annable, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Will Patton and Zach Bryan.

Yellowstone has spawned several spinoffs, all spear-headed by Taylor Sheridan. Both 1883 and 1923 follow Dutton ancestors. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves will weave the Yellowstone universe with the real-life story of the groundbreaking Black U.S. Marshall. There are also three more spinoffs — 6666, 1944 and an untitled Matthew-McConaughey-led sequel series — in the works.