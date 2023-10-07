Lainey Wilson Brings Surprise Guests to Special 'Yellowstone'-Themed Concert

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lainey Wilson helped bring Yellowstone to Nashville on Tuesday night during a brand party for Lone River, the beverage company known for their "Ranch Water" hard seltzer. A crowd of fans, media, celebrities like country singer Tanner Adell and Big Brother alum Morgan Willett mingled at Saint Elle in Music City for the celebration of the beverage company and its "Yellowstone Ranch Pack," which is themed after the Paramount Network drama. Wilson headlined the festivities with a slew of special guests.

Opening for Wilson was a surprise lineup that was only revealed a few hours before showtime: Meg McRee, Jake Worthington, and Ian Munsick. Munsick was a particularly exciting grab for the Lone River bash, being as he sold out Ryman Auditorium, a landmark Nashville venue, back in May. The opening trio delivered solid sets, setting the table for Wilson to cap off the night with a special selection of her biggest songs for the Tennessee crowd.

The set included "Smell Like Smoke," "Things a Man Oughta Know" and her Hardy collaboration "Wait in the Truck." Before playing the Hardy track, she made sure to sing her collaborator's praises, which was especially moving given that, hours before, Hardy had announced a brief break from touring to focus on improving his mental health.

Wilson, who plays Abby on Yellowstone, also brought out a few special guests for the event. After spotting collaborators Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson in the crowd, Wilson pulled them up on stage to sing their song "Heart Like a Truck." The headliner also brought out Munsick, who had branded her as "the queen of country" earlier in the night. The two covered 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up?," which Wilson had covered on her latest album Bell Bottom Country.

