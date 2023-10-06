Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' Followup Gets First Teaser, Release Date

The first two chapters of 'Horizon: An American Saga,' directed by and starring the 'Yellowstone' star, will open in a two-month period next summer.

While the hit series Yellowstone may be preparing for an epic conclusion, series star Kevin Costner is abandoning the western genre. The actor's follow up project, Horizon: An American Saga, now has a release date and trailer, with the first two chapters of the western epic set to open in cinemas next summer.

Warner Bros. and New Line revealed Thursday, per Deadline, that Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will be released on June 28, 2024. The film will open against Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. It will be followed by Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 on Aug. 16, 2024, a week after Lionsgate's Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart-starring Borderlands adaptation opens and the same day 20th Century Studios' Alien reboot drops.

The western epic is reportedly set to span four films in total. Costner told Variety last year that he originally planned as "four different movies" to be released every three months, adding that "they're all different films that all connect, so you're watching a saga of these storylines that are happening." The films will "explore the lure of the Old West and how it was won -- and lost -- through the blood, sweat and tears of many," according to a synopsis for the upcoming movies. It adds, "spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

The movies are directed by Costner, who also stars, with the trailer giving a glimpse of the actor on horseback. The films also star Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

In addition to directing and starring, Costner also reportedly financed the movies. Filings from Costner's recent divorce proceedings revealed the actor, who reportedly only wanted to spend a week shooting Yellowstone to instead focus on the Horizon saga, contributed at least $20 million to the budget of the saga, which he has been working on since 1988, per The Hollywood Reporter. Horizon: An American Saga marks Costner's fourth feature-length directorial effort after 1990's Dances With Wolves, 1997's Post Man, and 2003's Open Range.