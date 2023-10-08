'Yellowstone' Ends in Possible Death Cliffhanger as CBS Airs Episode 6

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Yellowstone's CBS run has gotten to one of the show's most nail-biting cliffhangers. At the end of Season 1, Episode 6 ("The Remembering"), one of the show's main characters is in peril and seemingly near death. It's a shocking ordeal that will surely put CBS viewers seeing Yellowstone for the first time on edge. Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 6 ("The Remembering").

The death scare begins halfway through the episode. Monica Long (Kelsey Asbille) and her son Tate (Brecken Merrill) head to school, where she's a teacher and he's a student. As they walk up to the facility, several teens are gathered as they egg on a fight. Monica tells Tate to wait by the street as she makes her way into the circle to break up the fight. As she does this, one student inadvertently lands a heavy punch to the side of her head.

The young mother collapses to the ground before knocking her head against the pavement. The students scatter as Monica remains unmoving, and a pool of blood forms under her head.

Her husband, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), is called about her injury and gets his father, John (Kevin Costner), to drive him to the school. He finds Monica in the nurse's office with a bandage around her head.

"I've got a pretty good headache going," Monica tells her husband.

The nurse advises the pair that dizziness, nausea and nonsense talk are all symptoms to watch for. If they occur, Monica should go to the hospital. Later, Monica recovers from the blow at home. Her condition seems fair as she talks to Kayce, but he soon leaves. As he exits, Monica sits up, and she doesn't seem well.

In the episode's final scene, Monica is at home with Tate, who is playing outside, and her father, Felix Long (Rudy Ramos). Kayce arrives back home, and Monica walks outside to greet him. She stumbles as she walks down the front steps, telling Tate in a dazed tone to be careful. As she gets to the bottom step, she looks down at the ground blankly. This quickly concerns Kayce.

"You feeling OK, baby?" he asks. Monica then collapses onto the ground. Kayce rushes over and checks her pulse, which seems to be weak or nonexistent. He begins to perform CPR.

Felix soon exits the trailer visually upset. Kayce's friend pulls a truck up beside them to transport Monica to a hospital. However, the last shot shows Kayce repeatedly performing CPR to no avail. It is unclear if Monica will survive the ordeal.

While those who've watched Yellowstone on Paramount Network or Peacock know what happens next, CBS viewers will just have to wait another week to see if Monica survives.

Yellowstone on CBS

CBS is currently airing Yellowstone's past episodes each Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. These broadcasts are free to watch if you have a digital antenna. You can also watch them if your cable package includes a local CBS affiliate or via the CBS live stream available within Paramount+.

How to Stream Yellowstone

While Yellowstone airs new episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network, it does not stream on its parent company's streaming service, Paramount+. Instead, Yellowstone streams on Peacock. All released episodes are currently available there. All the Yellowstone spinoffs stream on Paramount+. (If you don't have cable, you can also watch Paramount Network via FuboTV.)

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a modern western drama focusing on the Dutton family, who own a vast spread of land in Montana. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the help of employees like ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), does whatever he must to defend his land from physical and political threats. Meanwhile, Dutton's children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — try to find their place inside and outside their father's empire.

Other Yellowstone cast members include Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Jennifer Landon, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, Eden Brolin, Kathryn Kelly, Jake Ream, and Danny Huston. Notable guest/recurring stars include Piper Perabo, Josh Holloway, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Neal McDonough, Lainey Wilson, Dave Annable, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Will Patton and Zach Bryan.

Yellowstone has spawned several spinoffs, all spear-headed by Taylor Sheridan. Both 1883 and 1923 follow Dutton ancestors. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves will weave the Yellowstone universe with the real-life story of the groundbreaking Black U.S. Marshall. There are also three more spinoffs — 6666, 1944 and an untitled Matthew-McConaughey-led sequel series — in the works.