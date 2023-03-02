'Yellowstone' Stars Lainey Wilson and Piper Perabo React to Rumors Series Is Ending

Yellowstone has been rumored to possibly be coming to an end much sooner than originally believed, with series stars Lainey Wilson and Piper Perabo recently reacting to the reports. The two women recently attended the Billboard Women in Music awards gala in Los Angeles, where they spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the hit Paramount Network series."I mean there's always a lot of drama when it comes to Yellowstone, don't believe everything you hear," Perabo replied when asked about speculation that the show could end with its current Season 5.

Regarding possible future storylines, the actress was very careful not to divulge any specifics, saying, "Taylor Sheridan knows to play it really close to the vest, and I know better than to speak outside the ranch, but I'm excited to see what happens next." Perabo also spoke about her Yellowstone co-star Kevin Costner, praising the actor for being "so amazing." She added, "He's such a movie star and it's so inspiring to be around an actor like that." On Yellowstone, Perabo plays Summer Higgins an animal rights activist who is befriended by Costner's John Dutton, even though they do not see eye-to-eye on certain issues. Summer later serves as John's environmental advisor when he is voted in as the Montana governor, with the pair eventually falling in love with one another.

As for Wilson — who plays a country music singer named Abby, in Yellowstone — she confessed that she's very much just happy to be part of the show. "It's been crazy, you know, I feel like I learned something about myself that I didn't even know," she told ET. "I feel like I just I love being creative, whatever that means, and diving in head first. I've never acted a day in my life! So it's such a cool experience."

When asked about any behind-the-scenes drama, Wilson admitted, "You know what, I don't know much, but I have a feeling they're going to end it the right way, and there's gonna be more of it. And I'm hoping I'm gonna be back in it!" Finally, she revealed that she has not actually met Costner yet, but that she's been told nothing but positive things about him. "From everything I've heard about the man," she said, "he's just as kind as he is talented."