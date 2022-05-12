'Yellowstone': Josh Brolin Reacts to Daughter Eden's Work on the Paramount Network Show

✖

Outer Range star Josh Brolin spoke out about his daughter Eden Brolin's work on Yellowstone. It's not surprising that he is a fan of her work, as are many of the Paramount Network show's viewers. Eden, 27, plays Mia on Yellowstone and is the lead singer of the band Atta Boy.

During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brolin, 54, jokingly said it would be fun to split his family up between "Team Outer Range" and "Team Yellowstone." He noted that Eden is perfect for Yellowstone since both he and Even grew up on a ranch. The family rivalry had to be put aside though earlier this month, as Eden got married in an "incredible" ceremony, Brolin said.

As for Eden's performance in Yellowstone, Brolin had nothing but praise. "She's so good on that show," Brolin said. "I was really blown away by her, and if there's any rivalry, it's a fun, self-created rivalry."

Outer Range is similar to Yellowstone in that the two both deal with a rancher, but they diverge from there. Brolin stars in the Amazon Prime Video series as Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott, who discovers a strange black void in his pasture after a strange woman (Imogen Poots) arrives. The cast also features Lili Taylor as Royal's wife Cecilia and Tom Pelphrey and Lewis Pullman as their sons. Brian Watkins created the series, which was released on Prime Video between April 15 and May 6. It has not been renewed for a second season yet.

The new show is "very personal" to Brolin, the Milk actor told THR. He is "very indebted" to Amazon for supporting the show and said he would have called out the streamer if it didn't market the show and spend money on it like they did. The show also experienced its share of problems during production.

"We also had a lot of issues during filming. A ton," Brolin said. "The setting was really tough, the hours were very tough and some of the egos and insecurities were very tough. It took much longer than we thought it was going to take, but the reward at the end of the road is the fact that it's hit a nerve with people."

Eden is Brolin's daughter from his first marriage to Alice Adair. Brolin and Adair are also parents to son Trevor Brolin. He has two daughters with his third wife, Kathryn Boyd. Eden is also the granddaughter of actor James Brolin and the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand. Eden married Cameron Crosby on May 1 after three years together.

"When your daughter gets married it all shows up: the memories, a life lived (or not), and how certain relationships resonate," Brolin wrote on Instagram on May 2, alongside a photo of himself driving Eden. "I am so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on. There are the kindest people out there. I have little kids to raise again, entire lives to monitor and be sensitive to. I didn't grow old and go off to Italy. I stayed and walked my daughter over a grassy countryside to a commitment – a groom with tears falling down his cheeks – and I melted with it, into it."