‘Yellowstone’: Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network’s hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that’s also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy’s girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.

Brolin, 27, is the second of Josh’s two children with his first wife, actress Alice Adair. Her older brother is Trevor Brolin. She also has two half-sisters from Josh’s marriage to Kathryn Boyd. Josh and Boyd’s daughters were born in 2018 and 2020. Brolin’s grandparents are James and James’ first wife, Jane Cameron Agee. James’ third wife is Streisand, whom he married in 1998.

Brolin joined the Yellowstone cast as Mia in Season 3 and has continued to appear on the show. Her character is in a relationship with Jimmy Hudstrom, the ranch hand played by Jefferson White. In the third episode of Season 4, Jimmy began his preparations for leaving the Dutton ranch, possibly setting up co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s spin-off . Mia was not happy about Jimmy leaving and predicted that he “won’t last a week” outside the Dutton ranch. 6666 will be set on the famous Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

Although Brolin has major connections in Hollywood, she told Parade last year that her name didn’t get her the job on Yellowstone. She auditioned for different parts for four years before she finally landed one. “So, I don’t want to say that acting was something that I felt resigned to, but I was willing to explore it and continue being in the frame of mind where I have other things that I’ve enjoyed doing,” Brolin, who also leads the band Atta Boy, said in August 2020. “I did other jobs that I didn’t mind at all. This is something that has continued to fall into place for me, and I’m allowing that to happen.”

Yellowstone isn’t the only place you can see Brolin. She also starred in the 2017-2018 Freeform fantasy drama Beyond. In April, she was cast in Candy Land, a horror thriller also starring Olivia Luccardi, Sam Quartin, Billy Baldwin, and Owen Campbell. Lucardi stars as the disciple of a religious cult who is taken in by a group of truck stop sex workers. The movie started filming in Montana and was written and directed by John Swab.

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The show’s first three seasons are available to stream on Peacock. The first spin-off, a prequel series titled 1883, debuts on Paramount+ on Dec. 19.