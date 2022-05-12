'Yellowstone' Star Eden Brolin Just Got Married

✖

Eden Brolin is officially a married woman! The Yellowstone star married her now-husband Cameron Crosby on Sunday, May 1, after three years together. Brolin's father, Josh Brolin, shared new of the nuptials on Instagram, sharing that the wedding was one of the "greatest" he's ever seen.

In the heartfelt post, Josh shared a photo of himself and his daughter in a car on Brolin's big day. In the image, the actress could be seen in the backseat in her wedding gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. For his part, Josh was all smiles as he prepared to walk his daughter down the aisle, the Hollywood legend wearing a cowboy hat and suit. He began his caption by announcing that his daughter had "just gotten married," going on to write, "the greatest, most intimate wedding ceremony I've ever seen. Everything was real and as diverse as the personalities involved were, everything was selfless, connected, and directed towards the wedding couple."

Brolin went on to write, "my daughter last night, my God, and her groom: awe," later adding, "when your daughter gets married it all shows up: the memories, a life lived (or not), and how certain relationships resonate." The Dune actor went on to reflect on being a father to his two older children, Brolin and Trevor Brolin, 33, with ex-wife Alice Adair, and younger kids, Westlyn, 3, and Chapel, 1, whom he shares with wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin. The actor said he is "so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on. I have little kids to raise again, entire lives to monitor and be sensitive to."

"I didn't grow old and go off to Italy. I stayed and walked my daughter over a grassy countryside to a commitment – a groom with tears falling down his cheeks – and I melted with it, into it," he wrote. "Everything is thriving right now: the plants and these sounds of birds and small animals I'm listening to right now. It's all blossoming, only to wilt again, then later again open its petals to the sun. We fluctuate in a life. We die and are born again and again and again into a mystery that never gets solved. I am ripped open this morning. My son and my daughters are happy, contented. All the greatest gifts have no form, and sit there waiting to be acknowledged."

After first sparking romance in 2016, Brolin and Crosby, who is also an actor, announced their engagement in in August 2018 when the actress shared a photo of herself with her engagement ring. In February, just two months before they said "I do," Brolin, who stars as Mia on the hit Paramount Network series, reflected on her relationship with her then-fiancé, writing that after the "last four and change years," Crosby still makes her "heart swell."