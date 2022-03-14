Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Outer Range’ Finds Josh Brolin in the Center of a Western Sci-Fi Series in First Look

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look trailer for Outer Range, a western sci-fi series that stars Josh Brolin as a modern cowboy at the center of a dark mystery. The ominous new clip offers little in the way of plot reveals but features Brolin as the rugged head of his family delivering a powerful prayer. The intense invocation grows angry and echoes as unsettling scenes flash by, teasing viewers that blood and violence are almost certainly in store. Notably, the show marks Brolin’s first series-lead role since the 2003 political drama Mister Sterling.

“Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness,” reads an official synopsis of the series. “A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

In addition to Brolin, Outer Range boasts a stellar cast including Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Imogen Poots, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, and Olive Abercrombie. It was created by Brian Watkins, who serves as an executive producer along with Zev Borow and Heather Rae. The show is set to debt April 15, on Amazon Prime Video.

The new small-screen role isn’t the only one Brolin has on the horizon, as he also stars in the upcoming comedy Brothers, opposite Peter Dinklage. That film is directed by Max Barbakow, from a screenplay by Etan Cohen and Macon Blair. Other stars featured in the movie are Glenn Close, Brendan Fraser, Taylour Paige, and William Tokarsky.