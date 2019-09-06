‘Yellowstone’ Casts Eden Brolin, ‘Beyond’ Star and Josh Brolin’s Daughter, as Promising New Season 3 Character

Yellowstone is adding more big names to its Season 3 cast. The beloved Paramount Network series is already in production for he new 10-episode third season announcing new actors joining the cast alongside Josh Holloway when the show returns in 2020.

The show announced Beyond alumna Eden Brolin will be joining the cast of the Kevin Costner-led series next year. The actress, who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Josh Brolin, started on Freeform’s Beyond as a recurring character before being promoted to series regular in Season 2.

The actress will join the cast in a recurring capacity as Mia, who Deadline described as “a barrel racer at the rodeo who becomes friendly with the bunkhouse guys.”

News of her casting come over a week since Season 2 wrapped up, with the show releasing a behind-the-scenes featurette with a possible reference to Eden’s new character.

When discussing new characters during the clip, Wes Bentley — who plays Jamie Dutton on the series — teased a new female character will come to the farm that he said is “one of the funniest written characters I have ever seen.”

As previously announced, Lost alum Josh Holloway also joins the cast in Season 3 as Roarke Carter a “handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans for Montana.”

“I’m a little worried for him to be honest with you,” Luke Grimes — plays Kayce Dutton on the show — said of Holloway’s new character, as the clip showed him acting alongside co-star Kelly Reilly. “He seems like he’s going to hit on Beth, and I don’t think that’s a great idea as we know.”

Other cast members added to the cast in the upcoming season include John Emmet Tracy, Q’orianka Kilcher, Jennifer Landon and Karen Pittman. Gil Birmingham, who plays Chief Thomas Rainwater; Denim Richards, who plays ranch hand Colby; and Forrie J. Smith, who plays ranch hand Lloyd Pierce have also been promoted to series regulars for the new season.

Along with Yellowstone, Eden recently wrapped filming on the independent feature film Arkansas, opposite Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaugh and John Malkovich. The outlet reports she will next be seen alongside Luke Wilson and Shelley Long in the upcoming independent film Heirlooms, and the indie adventure film Tyger Tyger alongside Dylan Sprouse.

Eden has other television guest appearances in shows like CBS’ Code Black. The actress is repped by Paradigm, Grandview and Jackoway Austen.

Yellowstone Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2020 on the Paramount Network.