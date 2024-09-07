Jared Padalecki's 'Fire Country' Spinoff Is Looking Even More Likely

Jared Padalecki might be eyeing a more permanent return to television following Walker's cancellation. The actor was previously announced to guest star in the upcoming third season of Fire Country in a multi-episode arc. On top of that, there was potential that he could be getting his own spinoff. While it could have been assumed that news of a spinoff wouldn't come until after his episodes finished airing, it's starting to look a little more promising.

Deadline reports that Fire Country's studio, CBS Studios, has extended its first-look deal with Padalecki so he can develop and produce new projects for both linear and streaming. CBS Studios was also behind Walker, with Padalecki entering a first-look deal back in 2022 while he was executive producing Walker and the short-lived spinoff Walker: Independence. News of the extension comes ahead of Fire Country's third season, which will see Padalecki guest starring in three episodes as a SoCal firefighter.

(Photo: Walker -- "Maybe it's Maybelline" -- Image Number: WLK402a_0392r -- Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker -- Credit: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW -- Copyright: © 2024 The CW Network. LLC, All Rights Reserved - Rebecca Brenneman/The CW)

Nothing is confirmed as of yet for the potential spinoff, but that doesn't mean the studio isn't already thinking about ideas. This could also mean that the Supernatural alum will simply be working on a different show, whether it's for The CW, CBS, or elsewhere. However, The CW may be pretty far down on Padalecki's list since he ripped into the network's new management over the summer after Walker was canceled over the summer. CBS is definitely a possibility, whether or not they move forward with another Fire Country series or even Paramount+.

It's unknown when Jared Padalecki's episodes of Fire Country will be airing or what exactly will happen in them, but if this first-look deal has anything to do with the series, then CBS Studios seems pretty confident with it. If the spinoff goes to series, it would be the second Fire Country spinoff. CBS has already ordered Sheriff Country with Morena Baccarin for the 2025-26 season, and it's possible Padalecki could be joining Baccarin on the schedule or at least be following close behind.

For now, it's all speculation, but it will still be exciting to see Padalecki on Fire Country, regardless of a spinoff. At the very least, he will be returning to television aside from the firefighter drama, which is definitely good news. Fire Country Season 3 premieres on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.