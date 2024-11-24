‘ER’ Alum Noah Wyle Returns to the Emergency Room in Teaser for New Max Drama

Noah Wyle is officially back in the emergency room, but not as Dr. John Carter. It was announced in March that the ER alum would be reuniting with the team from the beloved NBC medical drama, executive producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, for a brand new medical drama on Max, The Pitt. The streamer has released the first teaser for the show, with Wyle back in action as an ER doc.

Per the official logline, The Pitt is“a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the front-line heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.” Along with Wyle, the series also stars Fiona Dourif, Katherine LaNasa, Gerran Howell, Isa Briones, Tracy Ifeachor, Taylor Dearden, and Jalen Thomas Brooks, among others.

The teaser reveals that The Pitt will consist of 15 episodes for its first season and told over 15 hours and one shift, meaning that each episode will be told in real-time. It’s going to be an intense series, likely keeping viewers on the edge of their seats for every single episode. As of now, a set date has not been revealed, but The Pitt will be premiering sometime in January, giving fans something to look forward to in the new year.

Noah Wyle starred on ER as Dr. John Carter for the first 11 seasons and recurred on Season 12 before officially departing. He returned in the fifteenth and final season for a multi-episode arc. The Pitt was initially set to be some sort of an ER reboot, with Wyle, John Wells, and R. Scott Gemmill talking with Warner Bros. Television and the estate of late creator Michael Crichton. When discussions went in a different direction and turning into The Pitt, Crichton’s filed a lawsuit over breach of contract, alleging similarities between the two shows. WBTV has since denied the allegations, and the litigation is still ongoing, according to Deadline.

A premiere date for The Pitt should be released in the coming weeks, and it will be exciting to see Wyle as an ER doctor once again. The series already seems like it’s going to be an exciting one, and there is no telling just what will happen across those 15 hours and 15 episodes. In the meantime, all 15 seasons of ER are streaming on Hulu.