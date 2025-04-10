Rocky and Bullwinkle will have to take their adventures elsewhere after The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends was suddenly pulled from MeTV Toons’ lineup.

The iconic classic cartoon had been part of MeTV Toons lineup at launch, airing weekdays at 11 p.m., Saturdays at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., and Sundays at 11 p.m. However, the show suddenly disappeared from its daily airings in February.

“The distributor of The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle has requested that we pause the airing of the show,” MeTV Toons said in a statement addressing the show’s abrupt departure. “We apologize for the interruption, and we hope to have the show back on the air soon.”

Produced by Jay Ward Productions, The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends centered around flying squirrel Rocket J. “Rocky” Squirrel and moose Bullwinkle J. Moose as they embarked on various adventures in Frostbite Falls, Minnesota. The series aired for five seasons from 1959 to 1964 on ABC and NBC and is considered to be one of the most iconic cartoons from the ‘60s.

The show’s sudden removal from MeTV Toons sparked plenty of disappointment among fans, one person reacting to the show’s removal by writing, “Bad news. Watching Bullwinkle just before bedtime made all the nonsense of the day livable.” Another said, “I hope Rocky & Bullwinkle comes back soon. My favorite cartoon show of all time so I really miss it!!!!”

Thankfully, the network’s statement suggests that The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends could eventually make its return to the platform, but for now fans will have to find other ways to watch the classic cartoon. Unfortunately, viewing options are limited. The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends is currently available to stream Xumo Play or The Roku Channel on your Roku device. It’s also available to purchase on DVD.

While after The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends may no longer be part of the MeTV Toons’ lineup, at least for the time being, the network offers classic cartoon lovers plenty of viewing options. Described as the only TV network destination dedicated exclusively to classic animation,” MeTV Toons, which launched in 2024, features other classics like Popeye, Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, and more.

You can view MeTV Toon’s full schedule and see where you can watch in your area by clicking here.