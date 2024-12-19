Here’s When Your Favorite TV Shows Will Return After the Holidays

As more and more shows start to go on hiatus for the holidays, it’s time to start looking towards 2025 and when TV will get back to normal. While most returning shows will be having their midseason premieres, kicking off the second half of their respective seasons, there will be some returning for season premieres, such as The Rookie, All American, and Will Trent.

Meanwhile, the final season of The Conners, the third season of Son of a Critch, Season 4 of Family Law, and Season 4 of The Cleaning Lady will also be airing sometime on the midseason schedule, with premiere dates likely coming very soon. The midseason schedule will be seeing multiple new shows as well, keeping fans plenty occupied on all major networks in the New Year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thursday, January 2

Animal Control – 9 PM (Fox, Season 3 premiere)

Friday, January 3

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Happy’s Place – 8 PM (NBC)

Lopez vs Lopez – 8:30 PM (NBC)

Monday, January 6

Brilliant Minds – 10 PM (NBC)

Tuesday, January 7

Will Trent – 8 PM (ABC, Season 3 premiere)

High Potential – 9 PM (ABC)

The Rookie – 10 PM (ABC, Season 7 premiere)

The Irrational – 10 PM (NBC)

Wednesday, January 8

Chicago Med – 8 PM (NBC)

Abbott Elementary – 8:30 PM (ABC)

Chicago Fire – 9 PM (NBC)

Chicago P.D. – 10 PM (NBC)

Tuesday, January 14

Pictured: (l-r) Wendi Mclendon Covey as Joyce, Mekki Leeper as Matt — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

St. Denis Medical – 8 PM (NBC)

Night Court – 8:30 PM (NBC)

Thursday, January 16

Law & Order – 8 PM (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU – 9 PM (NBC)

Found – 10 PM (NBC)

Monday, January 20

9-1-1: Lone Star – 8 PM (Fox)

Rescue: HI-Surf – 9 PM (Fox)

Monday, January 27

The Neighborhood – 8 PM (CBS)

Poppa’s House – 8:30 PM (CBS)

NCIS – 9 PM (CBS)

NCIS: Origins – 10 PM (CBS)

Tuesday, January 28

FBI – 8 PM (CBS)

FBI: International – 9 PM (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted – 10 PM (CBS)

Wednesday, January 29

All American – 8 PM (The CW, Season 7 sneak peek)

Thursday, January 30

Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie and Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – 8 PM (CBS)

Ghosts – 8:30 PM (CBS)

Matlock – 9 PM (CBS)

Elsbeth – 10 PM (CBS)

Friday, January 31

NCIS: Sydney – 8 PM (CBS, Season 2 premiere)

Fire Country – 9 PM (CBS)

S.W.A.T. – 10 PM (CBS)

Monday, February 3

All American – 8 PM (The CW, Season 7 premiere)

Wednesday, February 5

Wild Cards – 8 PM (The CW, Season 2 premiere)

Sunday, February 16

Tracker – 8 PM (CBS)

The Equalizer – 10 PM (CBS)

Thursday, March 6

9-1-1 – 8 PM (ABC)

Doctor Odyssey – 9 PM (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy – 10 PM (ABC)