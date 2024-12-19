Here’s When Your Favorite TV Shows Will Return After the Holidays

As more and more shows start to go on hiatus for the holidays, it’s time to start looking towards 2025 and when TV will get back to normal. While most returning shows will be having their midseason premieres, kicking off the second half of their respective seasons, there will be some returning for season premieres, such as The Rookie, All American, and Will Trent.
Meanwhile, the final season of The Conners, the third season of Son of a Critch, Season 4 of Family Law, and Season 4 of The Cleaning Lady will also be airing sometime on the midseason schedule, with premiere dates likely coming very soon. The midseason schedule will be seeing multiple new shows as well, keeping fans plenty occupied on all major networks in the New Year.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Thursday, January 2
Animal Control – 9 PM (Fox, Season 3 premiere)
Friday, January 3
Happy’s Place – 8 PM (NBC)
Lopez vs Lopez – 8:30 PM (NBC)
Monday, January 6
Brilliant Minds – 10 PM (NBC)
Tuesday, January 7
Will Trent – 8 PM (ABC, Season 3 premiere)
High Potential – 9 PM (ABC)
The Rookie – 10 PM (ABC, Season 7 premiere)
The Irrational – 10 PM (NBC)
Wednesday, January 8
Chicago Med – 8 PM (NBC)
Abbott Elementary – 8:30 PM (ABC)
Chicago Fire – 9 PM (NBC)
Chicago P.D. – 10 PM (NBC)
Tuesday, January 14
St. Denis Medical – 8 PM (NBC)
Night Court – 8:30 PM (NBC)
Thursday, January 16
Law & Order – 8 PM (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU – 9 PM (NBC)
Found – 10 PM (NBC)
Monday, January 20
9-1-1: Lone Star – 8 PM (Fox)
Rescue: HI-Surf – 9 PM (Fox)
Monday, January 27
The Neighborhood – 8 PM (CBS)
Poppa’s House – 8:30 PM (CBS)
NCIS – 9 PM (CBS)
NCIS: Origins – 10 PM (CBS)
Tuesday, January 28
FBI – 8 PM (CBS)
FBI: International – 9 PM (CBS)
FBI: Most Wanted – 10 PM (CBS)
Wednesday, January 29
All American – 8 PM (The CW, Season 7 sneak peek)
Thursday, January 30
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – 8 PM (CBS)
Ghosts – 8:30 PM (CBS)
Matlock – 9 PM (CBS)
Elsbeth – 10 PM (CBS)
Friday, January 31
NCIS: Sydney – 8 PM (CBS, Season 2 premiere)
Fire Country – 9 PM (CBS)
S.W.A.T. – 10 PM (CBS)
Monday, February 3
All American – 8 PM (The CW, Season 7 premiere)
Wednesday, February 5
Wild Cards – 8 PM (The CW, Season 2 premiere)
Sunday, February 16
Tracker – 8 PM (CBS)
The Equalizer – 10 PM (CBS)
Thursday, March 6
9-1-1 – 8 PM (ABC)
Doctor Odyssey – 9 PM (ABC)
Grey’s Anatomy – 10 PM (ABC)