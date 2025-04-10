‘Law & Order’: Riley and Brady Try to Piece Together a Murder in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Law & Order is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Inherent Bias,” airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “A rising basketball star is shot dead, leaving the squad in a desperate scramble for leads. When the capture of a suspect doesn’t go as planned, Shaw and Riley each take a firm stand on what they believe they witnessed.”

The exclusive clip sees Riley and Brady going through the case and trying to figure out how the murder happened since it’s not really adding up with the amount of security in the locker rooms and the tunnel. Yee, however, discovers that someone had easy access to both locations, a contentious relationship with the victim, and a record of owning a gun.

It seems like this case could be a tricky one, but it’s nothing the squad can’t handle. It might be a little hard with their suspect, but that will just make things even more entertaining. While it’s hard to tell how things will go and who the suspect will truly be, fans can likely expect another satisfying case but of course, things can be unpredictable when it comes to Law & Order.

Meanwhile, Law & Order has yet to be renewed for Season 25, but fans shouldn’t worry. A renewal is expected, as well as for Law & Order: SVU, which would be entering its 27th season. It’s unknown when NBC will announce the renewal, but luckily, Season 25 is essentially a lock. It’s just a matter of when. The wait should be worth it, of course, assuming that it actually happens.

There are still a handful of episodes left of Law & Order Season 24 to look forward to, including next week’s crossover event with Law & Order: SVU. But first, make sure to watch the sneak peek above and tune in to a brand new episode of Law & Order airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. It will be exciting to see how these final episodes turn out and how the series will continue to keep fans on the edge of their seats. 24 seasons, and it’s still intriguing viewers.