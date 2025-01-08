Paris Hilton’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton‘s oceanfront sanctuary becomes the latest casualty in Los Angeles’s devastating wildfire crisis, as flames reduce her Malibu retreat to ash amid the unstoppable Palisades inferno.

Sources close to the situation revealed to TMZ that the beachfront property has been “completely gone” and “burned to a crisp” as the catastrophic blaze continues its destructive path along Pacific Coast Highway. While this particular residence isn’t Hilton’s primary home—the entrepreneur owns multiple properties throughout Los Angeles—it represents another significant loss in the growing toll of destroyed celebrity estates.

Hours before learning of her home’s destruction, Hilton, 43, took to her Instagram Stories to share her concern for the region, posting an aerial photograph of the raging inferno with the caption “Praying for LA/California.” The social media star has yet to publicly address the loss of her property, and her representatives haven’t responded to requests for comment.

The destruction unfolds amid what meteorologist Paul Deano describes as a “near worst case scenario,” with fierce winds reaching speeds of 55 mph accelerating the fire’s spread, according to The Mirror US. The situation has grown so dire that President Joe Biden was forced to cancel his scheduled visit to the Eastern Coachella Valley, while the Critics’ Choice Awards faced postponement.

The Pacific Palisades area, renowned for its luxury estates and celebrity residents, has been particularly hard hit. Local real estate expert James Respondek describes the neighborhood to the outlet as a haven where “A-listers find refuge behind closed gates and guarded communities.” The area is known for its “architecturally significant homes and custom-built properties” with premium ocean and city views, making it a preferred location for Hollywood’s elite.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued urgent evacuation orders as the initial brush fire rapidly evolved into an unstoppable force threatening numerous high-profile properties. Among the affected homeowners are Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, and Ben Affleck, whose $64 million Cape Cod-style mansion with Jennifer Lopez now faces an uncertain fate.

The crisis has forced countless residents to seek temporary shelter with friends, family, or in local hotels, which TMZ reports are now operating at maximum capacity due to the surge of evacuees. As multiple wildfires continue to rage across Los Angeles with no immediate end in sight, Hilton’s destroyed Malibu residence stands as yet another symbol of the inferno’s indiscriminate destruction, affecting both celebrity estates and ordinary homes.