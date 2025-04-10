Zoinks! Scooby-Doo fans won’t have to go searching for this long-forgotten franchise installment.

Nearly two decades after it wrapped its two-season run on The CW, Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get A Clue! is now available to watch on MeTV Toons.

The series, which marked the 10th installment in the Scooby-Doo franchise and the last cartoon series produced Scooby-Doo co-creator Joseph Barbera, premiered in 2006 and largely centered around the adventures of Shaggy and his canine sidekick Scooby. After Shaggy’s rich Uncle Albert goes missing and Shaggy receives an inheritance, the two Mystery, Inc. members upgrade the Mystery Machine and set out on an adventure to defeat Albert’s enemies and save the world.

Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get A Clue! featured a voice cast that included Scott Menville as Shaggy, Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo, Jim Meskimen as robot servant Robi, Casey Kasem as Dr. Albert Shaggleford, and Jeff Bennett as mad scientist Dr. Phineus Phibes. The series ran for two 13-episode seasons during the Kids’ WB Saturday morning block of The CW Television Network from September 2006 until March 2008.

Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get A Clue! made its way to MeTV Toons, the 24/7 classic animation TV destination, on April 8, and airs weekdays at 4 p.m. ET and Saturdays at 10 a.m. ET. MTV Toons available on over-the-air broadcast television and ad-supporting streaming services. You can find MeTV Toons on your TV in the United States by entering your zip code here.

MeTV Toons is a relatively new addition in the TV sphere. Touted as “the only TV network destination dedicated exclusively to classic animation,” the network launched in June 2024 as a collaboration between MeTV parent company Weigel Broadcasting Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The all-star, 24/7 lineup of cartoons includes licensed content from Warner Bros. Discovery, including Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Tom & Jerry, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Yogi Bear, Popeye, and more, along with Rocky and Bullwinkle, Woody Woodpecker, Casper, Betty Boop, and Speed Race, among numerous others.

“MeTV Toons will be dedicated 24/7 to showcasing the biggest names and most beloved classic cartoons and animated characters,” Neal Sabin, Vice-Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co., said ahead of the channel’s launch. “Everyone has a favorite cartoon; it is a universally loved art form. We are thrilled to bring those smiles and memories back to TV with MeTV Toons.”

You can check out the full MeTV Toons schedule and see where you can watch in your area by clicking here.