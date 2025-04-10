‘Watson’: Mary and Watson Discuss the Miscarriage (Exclusive Clip)

After Watson took a break over the weekend, the freshman medical drama is back, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Take a Family History,” airing Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “Ingrid’s lies come back to haunt her when her sister Gigi needs to be treated by the team after she develops side effects to the secret treatments Ingrid put her through. Also, Watson and Mary bond over a tragedy.”

In the exclusive clip, after Mary told Watson about her suffering a miscarriage while he was away with Sherlock Holmes, the two finally find the time to really talk about it. What happened, what could have been, knowing that they aren’t the only ones who have suffered a loss like this. That is, until they are interrupted by Ingrid needing Watson and Mary wanting to tag along since she doesn’t get to see much as medical director, and she wants that to change.

When Mary admitted to Watson she had a miscarriage, it definitely came as a surprise. But now that the secret is out, it’s giving them the chance to really talk about it and bond over it. It’s not easy to deal with, especially when they had been trying for so long to have a baby. It should be interesting to see what happens and how they continue to handle that loss. This is something that Mary has had to carry with her for a while, but now that Watson knows, she can finally lean on him, and he can lean on her.

Meanwhile, Ingrid will also be dealing with a lot when her sister comes to town. The latest episode saw Moriarty confronting Ingrid about a secret she’s hiding, and it seems like these lies will be getting greater as Gigi is being treated. It’s hard to tell what will happen but it should be interesting to see how it all goes down.

There are still a handful of episodes to look forward to as Season 1 of Watson continues. And with Season 2 on the way, who knows what else could be happening. Check out the sneak peek above and watch a new episode of Watson on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.