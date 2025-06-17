Top 9 Most Anticipated Series Premieres of Summer 2025

Many shows may be on break right now, but summer is just getting started.

There are a handful of new shows coming out over the next few months.

From adaptations to franchise continuations to shows inspired by true events to completely original, there is a lot to look forward to. Summer 2025 is already turning out to be a hot one, and the heat is being turned up thanks to these nine shows that are coming out over the next several weeks, some even this week. Take a look at what new shows are coming out this summer.

We Were Liars (Prime Video) – June 18

Play video

We Were Liars is based on the E. Lockhart bestselling novel of the same name and releases on Wednesday. The series “follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty — known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond — but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.”

From showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adley Mackenzie, We Were Liars stars Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli, and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

The Waterfront (Netflix) – June 19

Play video

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, and Brady Hepner, The Waterfront is set to premiere on Thursday on Netflix. The series, created by Kevin Williamson, who also serves as showrunner, is inspired by true events.

The Waterfront “dives into the flawed Buckley family as their attempts to retain control of their crumbling North Carolina fishing empire drive them to increasingly dangerous means to keep themselves afloat.”

Ironheart (Disney+) – June 24

Play video

The story of Riri Williams is finally continuing. Set after the events of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart “pits technology against magic when Riri Williams – a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world — returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, aka ‘The Hood.’”

Premiering on Tuesday, June 24 on Disney+, Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White.

Countdown (Prime Video) – June 25

Play video

Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane, and Jessica Camacho star in this new Prime Video drama that releases on Wednesday, June 25. “When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.”

The series, which is created by One Chicago and FBI vet Derek Haas, also stars Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu.

Smoke (Apple TV+) – June 27

Play video

Created and written by Dennis Lehane and inspired by true events, Smoke is set to premiere on Friday, June 27 on Apple TV+. The series “follows an arson investigator who begrudgingly teams up with a police detective as their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions.”

Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett lead the ensemble cast, which also includes Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo.

Ballard (Prime Video) – July 9

Play video

A spinoff of police procedural Bosch, Ballard centers on author Michael Connelly’s character Detective Renée Ballard, “as she leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination. As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer’s string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD.”

Releasing on Wednesday, July 9 on Prime Video, Ballard stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy, and Hector Hugo.

Washington Black (Hulu) – July 23

(Disney/Cristian Salvatierra) ERNEST KINGSLEY JUNIOR

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Esi Edugyan, Washington Black “follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington ‘Wash’ Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny. When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom, and love. As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of society.”

The limited series releases on Wednesday, July 23 and stars Ernest Kingsley Jr., Rupert Graves, Iola, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Eddie Karanja, Tom Ellis, and Sterling K. Brown.

Chief of War (Apple TV+) – August 1

Play video

Co-created by Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, Chief of War “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century. The series premieres on Aug. 1 on Apple TV+.

Momoa leads the predominantly Polynesian cast, which also includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

Alien: Earth (FX) – August 12

Play video

Alien: Earth is the latest series in the Alien franchise. From Noah Hawley, the FX series centers on a mysterious deep-space research vessel, the USCSS Maginot, that crash-lands on Earth. “Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.” The series premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu.

Sydney Chandler leads the ensemble cast, which also includes Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesar, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.