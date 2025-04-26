‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Fire Country’ Fans Should Keep an Eye on This New Apple TV+ Show

Apple TV+ has a new show that fans of Chicago Fire and Fire Country are going to want to hear about.

The streamer has released a first look at its new crime drama, Smoke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by Dennis Lehane, Smoke is inspired by true events and “follows a troubled detective and enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.” Taron Egerton stars as arson investigator Dave Gudsen, while Jurnee Smollett stars as police detective Michelle Calderone. Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo also star.

Apple TV+

Smoke, which is written by Lehane, comes from Apple Studios, Lehane also serves as executive producer alongside Egerton, Richard Plepler for EDEN Productions, Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin via Imperative Entertainment, and Kari Skogland, Joe Chappelle, and Jane Bartelme. The series is inspired by truth.media’s Firebug podcast, hosted by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kary Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC. Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth podcasting Corp. Skogland, Chappelle, and Jim McKay direct.

The series marks Egerton’s first TV role since the 2022 miniseries Black Bird. As for Smollett, Smoke is her first TV role in five years, after starring in HBO’s short-lived period drama Lovecraft Country. Fans won’t have to wait too long to see the two in action, as Smoke is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 27. It’s a good thing, considering shows like Chicago Fire and Fire Country will be on hiatus, so those having withdrawals from their favorite firefighter dramas will be able to look forward to something else this summer.

Meanwhile, Fire Country’s third season comes to an end on Friday, while Chicago Fire Season 13 ends in just a few weeks. Although the Max Thieriot-led drama has been renewed for Season 4, NBC has yet to make a decision on the Dick Wolf series. However, a Season 14 is basically a lock, it’s just a matter of when it will finally be announced. It shouldn’t be too much longer, but fans should be able to take a breather knowing that Firehouse 51 will more than likely be coming back this fall. And in the meantime, they will be able to watch Smoke to keep occupied, because from the intriguing plotline, it sounds like a series that will be one to watch. Smoke premieres on June 27 only on Apple TV+.