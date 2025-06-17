‘NCIS: Tony and Ziva’ Premiere Date Revealed

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is coming soon to a television screen near you.

Paramount+ has announced that the highly anticipated NCIS spinoff will officially premiere on Sept. 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From CBS Studios, NCIS: Tony & Ziva will drop the first three of 10 episodes on Thursday, Sept. 4. It will be followed by weekly drops on Thursdays, with the season finale airing on Oct. 23. NCIS alums Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will reprise their fan-favorite roles of Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

The series, announced in 2024, will see Tony and Ziva raising their daughter, Tali, together in Paris after finally reuniting following Ziva’s supposed death and return. “When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

“We’re beyond excited to finally share Tony and Ziva’s next chapter with the incredible fans around the world who never stopped believing this day would come,” said stars and executive producers de Pablo and Weatherly in a statement. “Returning to these roles together on screen after more than a decade has been an unforgettable journey packed with lies, spies, danger, desire… and self-driving murder cars. (Don’t worry, that last one will make sense soon). This is one wild ride you won’t want to miss, and as they say in Paris: Accrochez-vous bien!”

L-R Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo, Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and Isla Gie as Tali In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Jason Bell/Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva also stars Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden, and James D’Arcy. Showrunner John McNamara serves as executive producer alongside de Pablo, Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas. CBS Studios produces NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which is distributed by Paramount Global Distribution.

Filming for the series began last summer in Budapest and concluded earlier this year. After releasing a first look in April, Paramount+ released the first trailer ahead of the NCIS season finale. It was previously confirmed that the series would be premiering this fall, but now that there’s an actual premiere date, time will only go by faster. Don’t miss the first three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiering on Thursday, Sept. 4 on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly. All seasons of NCIS are also available to stream on Paramount+.