Timothy Olyphant Dons White Hair in First Photos From ‘Alien: Earth’ TV Show

Timothy Olyphant is sporting a new look in the first photos for FX’s latest TV series.

The Justified actor has a starring role in Alien: Earth, and is sporting a slicked-back bright white hairdo in the first photos from the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new series is a prequel to Ridley Scott’s classic 1979 sci-fi horror Alien—taking place two years before the events of the movie—and is created, written and directed by Fargo creator Noah Hawley.

Given that Alien is such a beloved film, fans are right to be wary about a prequel series that could end up feeling like a cash grab. The series has already had two different prequel films, too—2012’s Prometheus and 2017’s Alien: Covenant—and the reception to both was lukewarm, at best.

But if anyone could pull off an Alien series, it’s probably Noah Hawley. The filmmaker has a reputation for creating TV adaptations that shouldn’t work, but somehow do.

In 2014, Hawley created a television series based on the Coen Brothers classic crime film Fargo that arguably surpassed the original, and in 2017 he created the best superhero television series to date in Legion—a mind-bending, surreal series based on the X-Men character of the same name.

The official synopsis of Alien: Earth is below.

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

Alien: Earth premieres on FX August 12th at 8 p.m. ET.