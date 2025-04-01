Jason Momoa Reveals First Look at Controversial New Apple TV+ Show

Jason Momoa has unveiled the initial glimpse of his passion project, Chief of War, an upcoming historical drama for Apple TV+ that has generated both anticipation and controversy. The nine-episode series, which chronicles Hawaiian unification and colonization during the late 18th century, will debut globally on August 1, with two episodes releasing initially followed by weekly installments through September 19, according to Apple TV+ Press.

Momoa shared the first promotional image on Instagram on March 31, writing: “Honored to share the first look at ‘Chief of War,’ a story rooted in my home, my culture, and my heart. Hawaiian history has never been told like this.”

The ambitious production features Momoa as warrior Ka’iana and boasts a predominantly Polynesian ensemble that includes Temuera Morrison, Luciane Buchanan, Cliff Curtis, and several others. The series represents a deeply personal undertaking for Momoa and co-creator Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who both share native Hawaiian heritage.

Despite the cultural significance of telling this previously unexplored historical narrative, the production encountered local controversy during filming. In late 2022, TMZ reported that the Kaimu Farmer’s Market on Hawaii’s big island was forced to close for two consecutive Saturdays in December to accommodate the show’s production schedule, sparking frustration among vendors who lost valuable pre-holiday selling opportunities.

The market’s management explained to the outlet that they received notification about six weeks prior that they would lose access to their venue on December 3, followed by an additional announcement three weeks later that December 10 would also be unavailable. “It hits us farmer’s the worst because we now have no venue to sell eggs, for instance. The chickens keep laying whether we have a market or not,” the market manager stated.

This disruption prompted backlash on social media, with vendors expressing anger toward Momoa for what they perceived as insensitivity to local livelihoods during a crucial selling period. However, the land manager, Sam Keli’iho’omalu, defended the production in comments to TMZ, stating they had provided the market with three months’ notice and offered alternative locations that were declined. Keli’iho’omalu emphasized that Momoa had properly secured permissions from the state of Hawaii and claimed that local Hawaiians generally supported the production.

Production for Chief of War began in Hawaii following filming in New Zealand’s Bay of Islands, which served as a stand-in for 18th-century Hawaiian landscapes. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) offered a traditional blessing on the first day of Hawaiian filming.

Momoa’s involvement with the series extends beyond starring, as he also serves as executive producer, writer, and director of the season finale. This project follows Momoa’s success with another Apple TV+ series, the post-apocalyptic drama See, which ran for three seasons.

Momoa generated additional publicity for the series during a November 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he promoted the show by wearing only a traditional Hawaiian loincloth called a malo. “I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” he told Kimmel. “I’m in (the malo) every day. I wear it all the time.”