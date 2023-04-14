How 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Star Dominique Thorne Feels About Joining the MCU

The Black Panther film franchise broke box office records. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the 2018 film is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, and starred an all-Black cast, a first-ever for an MCU project. With Chadwick Boseman in the lead, the film earned over $1 billion globally. Its 2022 follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, grossed nearly $900 million globally. Dominique Thorne is part of the history-making sequel as Riri Williams/Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - as well as in Ironheart. She originally auditioned for the role of Shuri in Black Panther but landed the other role. And being part of MCU is not something she takes lightly.

"It's so exciting. It's so cool. It's as epic as the universe is. I definitely am a Marvel fan. My family's a Marvel family, so to go from fan to being a part of it is incredible. Getting to add to that and continue to pour into the world, it's fun," she told a group of press, including PopCulture.com, while attending the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy.

But with such fanfare, there's also been some backlash on classic characters being portrayed by people of color. The criticism has been seen heavily with recent Disney projects such as the forthcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey in the lead role. H.E.R. saw some critique as well when she was cast for ABC's hybrid of a live musical/animation in Beauty and the Beast as Belle.

Thorne says she's not surprised by the critics, but applauds the stars. "I think it's, No. 1, so much love, commending to the actors who are stepping into those roles. I think it's never easy for, I'd say, the large majority to see something that they think they knew to be changed or different," she told us.

She added: "But I think what most of us or the rest of us know is that in order for us to evolve, in order for us to continue to expand what magic and creativity, and joy looks like, things have to change. Things have to grow. And really, the only thing that's happening when we're seeing black and brown girls step into be these superheroes or these princesses, we're just seeing inclusion. We're getting to see all kids represented and all kids getting to aspire to or look up to what so many people have gotten to associate with love and dreams coming true and excitement and joy. So, it's just bringing more folks into the magic as they should."