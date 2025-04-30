Prime Video Releases First Look and Premiere Date for ‘Countdown’ With Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane

Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane are teaming up for a new show, and Prime Video has finally released details.

According to TV Insider, the streamer has announced that new series Countdown will premiere on Wednesday, June 25.

From One Chicago and FBI executive producer Derek Haas, Countdown is set to drop the first three episodes on June 25, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The series also stars Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu, and Elliot Knight. Amazon has released first-look photos of the crime drama, featuring Ackles, Dane, and Camacho, among others, in action.

Elizabeth Morris/Prime

Per Amazon, “When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.”

Countdown is one of multiple shows on Prime Video that Ackles is working on after entering a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for his production company Chaos Machine Productions, which he runs with his wife, Danneel Ackles. The Supernatural alum will be returning to The Boys as Soldier Boy for the upcoming fifth and final season. He is also going to reprise the role for prequel series Vought Rising. Meanwhile, Countdown’s announcement comes just days after Dane announced he’s been diagnosed with ALS, but he returned to the set of the third season of HBO’s Euphoria not long after.

Courtesy of Prime Video

Countdown was first announced in June 2024, with a 13-episode order. “We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas,” Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders said at the time via Deadline. “He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart. We cannot wait for Prime Video’s global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles.”

“I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown,” Ackles said. “I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life.”

The first three episodes of Countdown premiere on Wednesday, June 25 on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly.