'The View': Meghan McCain Shades Donald Trump After 2015 Insult Resurfaces

The View co-host Meghan McCain threw some shade President Donald Trump's way on Saturday after a 2015 tweet that did not age well resurfaced. At that time, McCain was a co-host on Fox News' The Five and Trump believed McCain would never make it as a television host. Five years later, McCain is a television veteran, with three years on The View under her belt.

The Instagram page "Tweets That Don't Age Well" shared Trump's 2015 insult earlier this week. "[McCain] was terrible on [The Five] yesterday," Trump wrote on Sept. 5, 2015. "Angry and obnoxious, she will never make it on T.V. [Fox News] can do so much better!" The Instagram page also included a screenshot of McCain's Wikipedia page, which shows she has been co-hosting The View since 2017.

"Thanks for the reminder of this [Tweets That Don't Age Well] - I forgot Trump even did this," McCain wrote. "I think I’m doing okay with the old tv career... fun fact, [The View] won best show Emmy while I have been one of the co-hosts this year, Trump and The Apprentice never won one, ever." It is true that while Trump never won an Emmy for The Apprentice, The View did win Outstanding Informative Talk Show at the Daytime Emmys this year. McCain and her co-hosts have also been nominated three years in a row.

McCain is known as the conservative co-host on The View, often clashing with her co-stars. Just this week, there was an explosive exchange between McCain and Joy Behar while the hosts discussed Ivanka Trump's photo with a can of Goya beans. Whoopi Goldberg tried to cool down the mood, but McCain was not laughing. "Joy, you don't have to be so snippy with me today," McCain told Behar. "You really don't. I'm talking because I'm paid to talk, and it's my job, and that's what I'm doing. If you have a problem with it, I don't have to come to work today."

McCain and her husband, conservative writer Ben Domenech, are expecting their first child. The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain does not often give updates on her pregnancy, but she did tell her co-hosts last month that her baby is moving like a "wildcat" and is "wild in the womb." McCain, 35, said she does not want the social media "cesspool" to follow every step of her pregnancy and wants to give her child privacy, even before the baby is born.