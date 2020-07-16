'The View': Meghan McCain Gets Into Heated Argument With Co-Host and Social Media Has Thoughts
The View panelist Meghan McCain got into a heated argument with co-host Joy Behar, and social media is sounding off. During Thursday's episode, the women were discussing Ivanka Trump's Goya beans photo, but McCain took a lengthy amount of time to express her opinion. Behar attempted to chime in a couple of times, but McCain continued to talk.
Whoopi Goldberg finally cut in with a joke, to which Behar replied, "She's still talking, Whoopi." This did not sit well with McCain, who unleashed on Behar: "Joy, you don't have to be so snippy with me today. You really don't. I'm talking because I'm paid to talk, and it's my job, and that's what I'm doing. If you have a problem with it, I don't have to come to work today."
The explosive moment has had viewers talking, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, Scroll down to see what users are saying.
TRUMP, IVANKA’S GOYA PHOTO OPS: After the president’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, faced backlash after posting a photo of herself posing with a can of Goya beans, her father did the same from the Oval Office — the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/jOvh05IbrV pic.twitter.com/qmHaw2YRPa— The View (@TheView) July 16, 2020
Just once I'd like Joy to ask "do I have Megan's permission to speak?". Me Again screams at Joy "I'M SPEAKING, JOY!" Every day, I swear. Probably for ratings. Me Again HAS to go. She's dreadful.— Joanne Pfetsch (@Duchessjo44) July 16, 2020
The problem with Megan saying, " I'm still talking" is she goes on a rant and won't stop!! Sunny was talking but it's okay for her to interrupt Sunny?? Megan was rude. It's a talk show with four women interruptions are inevitable.— Cynthia H (@cyrramir) July 16, 2020
.@MeghanMcCain “I’m still talking” McCain, your analogies are non sensical. Don Jr put out a tweet video with Covid infected Kimberly cooking with Goya. What are they giving this family? It’s a hatch act violation and from Kellyanne on down this admin has done this a lot. Please— Barbiesarmy (@crockerbarbieg1) July 16, 2020
Does she not like Joy? I have not watched the View for years. Does Joy antagonize her? They both could set an example to mellow out. I like what they both had to say. Ugh so done with hate and anger.— Sunnyeyes (@DottieP11) July 16, 2020
Me too. Joy is the most intelligent person on that panel by far.— Kat (@housecat43) July 16, 2020
@MeghanMcCain -please watch the taping of this show. You are so out of line and plain rude to Joy. The added eye roll you did only added dislike for you. I really try to like you, I honestly do- but girl you make it hard when you act like this.— Patrice Daskas (@psdaskas) July 16, 2020
@MeghanMcCain is very rude to her Co-Host especially to @JoyVBehar , @MeghanMcCain needs to apologize to all of her Co-Host for her behavior today. Respect you elders @MeghanMcCain , you farther at least thought you that much... pic.twitter.com/NVA6HRVi74— Tomas A. Silk (@MystOfSwBM) July 16, 2020
Megan is so rude, I’ve said it so many times now I lost count. I understand everyone will have different opinions about different topics and it can all be talked about like mature adults but she is just so unprofessional and rude. I won’t be watching anymore, sick of it. ✌🏼— yehira reynoso (@maite013) July 16, 2020
McCain tells Joy she still talking then steps all over the other speakers she should listen to herself I stop watching the View because of her— John M Diaz Sr. (@Johnd165M) July 16, 2020
@TheView Time for @MeghanMcCain to go. Another perspective is welcome, but not by someone who behaves like a petulant child. The constant whining, complaining, talking over everyone, & eye rolling is so immature. Find someone who can communicate professionally & effectively.— Cindy (@cindygaspard) July 16, 2020
Why is Megan so rude? Can you imagine having a co-worker behave that way?! Unprofessional! She makes the show had to watch.— win (@winspace16) July 16, 2020
I'm still talking Joy , I'm here to talk, if you got a problem with that. .., pardon me @MeghanMcCain but I have a problem with your smug, disrespectful, rude, behaviors. A real problem,you don't have to agree with people like me but you better recognize we deserve respect.— sandy (@sandyakambrace) July 16, 2020
Megan need an attitude adjustment— JuJu(♡˙︶˙♡) (@JuneRob526) July 16, 2020
She is so rude I just stop watching the show and start doing something else..when she start acting like a brat! pic.twitter.com/eeQnD6Fy9y
Megan really needs to learn some manners!! She is just too rude. I have given her a chance but she gets on her soap box and talks to long and is rude. She needs to grow the heck up. Anna Navarro please— LJKenyon (@kenyon_lj) July 16, 2020