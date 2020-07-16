'The View': Meghan McCain Gets Into Heated Argument With Co-Host and Social Media Has Thoughts

The View panelist Meghan McCain got into a heated argument with co-host Joy Behar, and social media is sounding off. During Thursday's episode, the women were discussing Ivanka Trump's Goya beans photo, but McCain took a lengthy amount of time to express her opinion. Behar attempted to chime in a couple of times, but McCain continued to talk.

Whoopi Goldberg finally cut in with a joke, to which Behar replied, "She's still talking, Whoopi." This did not sit well with McCain, who unleashed on Behar: "Joy, you don't have to be so snippy with me today. You really don't. I'm talking because I'm paid to talk, and it's my job, and that's what I'm doing. If you have a problem with it, I don't have to come to work today."

The explosive moment has had viewers talking, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, Scroll down to see what users are saying.