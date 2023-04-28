'S.W.A.T.' Absent From Netflix's May Arrivals List

While there's a lot of titles coming to Netflix in May, CBS' S.W.A.T. is nowhere to be found. The series was reported to be moving to the streamer sometime in the summer, but as of now, the cop procedural is not on the May list. It's unknown when it could be coming to Netflix, but soon, it will not. At least not that we know of since there's now nothing concrete to tell us when the series will be dropping on the platform.

Surprisingly, this comes after writer Shawn Ryan told fans on Twitter that Seasons 1-5 would start streaming in May, with Season 6 being added in the fall. Even though the series isn't on the lineup, it's possible that S.W.A.T. could still be coming next month. Netflix is known to spontaneously add shows with no warning, so it's possible the same thing will happen with the Shemar Moore-led series.

Issuing a (hopefully) final clarification about @swatcbs and @Netflix. LIBRARY episodes of @swatcbs will begin streaming on @Netflix (Seasons 1-5 will stream in May, Season 6 will be added in the fall. A potential Season 7 of @swatcbs is still being negotiated with SPT and CBS. https://t.co/ZhUvqtI7Pr — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) April 7, 2023

It's definitely weird that S.W.A.T. isn't on the May lineup when it seems to have been confirmed by a writer on the series. It's possible that the release date got pushed back, or perhaps they're waiting until later this year so Season 6 can be added along with the previous five seasons. There's no telling when the series will drop on Netflix and why it's no longer being added in May, but again, it might be added with no warning like a lot of shows.

More than ever, S.W.A.T. fans are anxious these days, and it's not just because of a possible release on Netflix. The series is still awaiting renewal and cancellation news, and with the S.W.A.T. season finale in just a few short weeks, it's getting harder and harder to be patient. Right now, it could go either way, unfortunately, but news should be coming soon. Hopefully, it's good news. No matter what happens, though, we should still expect the series to come to Netflix, it's just a matter of time.

If anything, it looks like S.W.A.T. will be coming to Netflix, even if it's not next month. In the meantime, though, fans should be tuning in to the final episodes of S.W.A.T. on CBS. It is off tonight due to the network airing reruns, but it will be back next week to finish off the final episodes of the season. Though hopefully, it is just the season and not the series.