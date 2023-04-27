CBS Is Airing Nothing But Repeats on Friday Night (April 28)

CBS is going to be airing nothing but repeats this Friday, April 28, instead of new episodes of S.W.A.T., Fire Country, and Blue Bloods. The reasoning is likely to be able to stretch the final episodes of the seasons so they can continue airing through May, which is usual for most shows to end their respective seasons. Luckily, fans can rest easy knowing that after this week, all three shows will be back to wrap up their final batch of episodes.

S.W.A.T. will be re-airing Season 6, Episode 2, "Thai Another Day," which continues Hondo, Deacon, and Tan's teamup with Thailand's elite S.W.A.T. team to take down a drug lord with a heroin operation that has ties to but of course, Los Angeles. The episode, along with the season premiere, were both partially filmed in Thailand, which continues the procedural's trend of the season premiere taking place out of the country since Season 5 was shot in Mexico. If S.W.A.T. is renewed, maybe this will be an annual thing?

Meanwhile, Fire Country will show Season 1, Episode 20, "Mama Bear," where a former inmate firefighter has a grudge against Sharon and wants revenge. It's interesting to see that CBS is rerunning this episode, which centers on family since more of the Leone family will be coming into play in the final episodes of the first season. Since Fire Country is renewed, it wouldn't be surprising if the family theme continued into Season 2, especially with Bode's freedom on the line.

Blue Bloods is re-airing a heartbreaking hospitalization, Season 13, Episode 3's "Ghosted." In the episode, Callie Thorne returns as Danny and Baez's medium friend, Maggie Gibson, who is attacked. Luckily, all turned out just fine for her by the episode's end, and with Blue Bloods renewed for Season 14, it's highly likely we'll see her again.

How CBS chose these three episodes since they are all random is unknown, but at least it gives fans a night to relax after some intense episodes recently. The good news is that when all three shows return the following week on Friday, May 5, they all will be airing consecutively until their season finales later in the month. The episodes will only get more intense from here on out, so maybe showing episodes from earlier in the seasons isn't such a bad thing, especially considering just what could be on the line for these remaining episodes.