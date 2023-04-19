'S.W.A.T.' Season 6 Finale Episode Premises Revealed

While S.W.A.T.'s future is uncertain, fans can still look forward to its intense Season 6 finale, which is set to be a two-parter! CBS has released the synopses for their season finales, including the cop procedural. The first part of the Season 6 finale, airing on May 12, is titled "Forget Shorty" and will see 20-Squad teaming up with the DEA to conduct a gang sweep, only they discover a cartel's dangerous plans. Meanwhile, Hicks deals with an important anniversary. What it is, isn't revealed. Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton will be guest starring in the finale as Mack Boyle, leader of the DEA team that the squad will be working with.

Part two of the finale, "Legacy," will air on May 19 and continue the cartel storyline as they wage war on the streets of LA, with the boss seeking revenge on his son's killers. Making the finale a two-parter means that fans are going to be in for quite the ride, and with it being S.W.A.T., it will not disappoint. It will be interesting to see just what will happen and, if anything, will set up a potential seventh season.

It's hard to tell just what the Season 6 finale will bring for the characters, aside from the cartel case. It's possible that the anniversary with Hicks could have something to do with his wife or another personal matter. The series has dug a little deeper into his past this season, even revisiting an earlier plotline. It wouldn't be surprising if it was both emotional and full of action because the CBS series has done a pretty good job balancing the two.

As for S.W.A.T.'s future past Season 6, nothing is set in stone as of yet. As the cast get sappy on social media, with Shemar Moore sharing throwback photos, Season 7 of the procedural is still up in the air. The reason is a financial one, as is the case for many shows this season having to do budget cuts or cut down on episode appearances. It's possible that CBS and Sony Pictures Television are still trying to figure out how to keep the show going since it's done pretty well in its Friday timeslot alongside Fire Country and Blue Bloods, two shows that have already been renewed. It's just a matter of time.

If anything is certain about S.W.A.T., it's that they will keep fans on the edge of their seats when it comes to finales. And if the unfortunate thing happens and CBS does cancel the series, it's possible that the season finale will work as a series finale where it ties up loose ends and gives fans a satisfying ending while also still setting up for the potential of more storylines. Either way, though, it's going to be two episodes you do not want to miss.