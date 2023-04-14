Major CBS Show Headed to Netflix This Summer

S.W.A.T. is coming to Netflix! Despite being on Hulu and Paramount+, the CBS cop procedural will be streaming on Netflix this summer, according to star Jay Harrington in a new Instagram post. The move is a surprising one given the fact that the show is CBS, but since only the first three seasons are streaming on Hulu and the current streaming on Paramount+, it's possible Netflix will give fans the opportunity to stream the series in full.

The announcement comes ahead of S.W.A.T.'s Season 6 finale next month, which is actually starting to look more like a series finale. CBS has yet to renew the show for Season 7, and given Kenny Johnson's own Instagram post, not only promoting the series going to Netflix but also a pretty cryptic and sappy message about his journey on the series, it seems like the renewal could go either way.

A date for S.W.A.T.'s Netflix premiere has yet to be announced, but it will be in good company. Fellow CBS series NCIS is streaming the first 15 seasons, and even though it's missing the most recent ones, the Navy drama has been thriving. According to TVLine, NCIS was the #1 acquired streaming series of 2022, and that was on Netflix, even with just 356 episodes of the over 400. While S.W.A.T. probably won't pull the same numbers, it will still likely do pretty well at its new home.

S.W.A.T. is currently set to air a two-part season finale next month, airing on May 12 and May 19, meaning that the season will be closing out in a big way. Since the series has yet to be renewed, it's hard to tell whether the upcoming finale will properly act as a series finale as well, as a lot of shows are cautioned to write their finales as series enders just in case. While news can come at any time, with the finale being next month, the series will likely come to Netflix not long after.

What S.W.A.T. going to Netflix means for its availability on Hulu and Paramount+ is unknown, but since there are shows that have streamed on multiple platforms before, it shouldn't be a problem. NCIS is streaming in full on Paramount+ and has been on Netflix for a while now, even though it isn't the entire series. So it probably doesn't matter as much, but hopefully, it will be the complete series so fans can watch all six seasons without interruptions.