'S.W.A.T.' Not Renewed for Season 7 Yet

Season 7 of S.W.A.T. is up in the air. Deadline reports that while CBS has renewed NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i and CSI: Vegas – S.W.A.T. is one waiting on its letter. Per the report, S.W.A.T. is currently in active renewal negotiations. But with budget cuts, conversations are getting serious about whether or not a show that films on location at times is good to go. There's also the decline of linear ratings that has more shows being cut, thanks to more shows airing solely on streamin services.

Shemar Moore plays the role of Hodo on the show, and it is one of Moore's favorite roles. He loves being a character who chases the bad ones away. He told PopCulture.com in an interview last Fall, "S.W.A.T. has been just the little train that could. We're just a fun, action-packed show that everybody can enjoy. It's not dark, like Criminal Minds, my last show, when I was running around flirting with Babygirl and chasing serial killers. This show is a family fun show, where me and the gang get to play super cops, and I'm Hondo, the big badass Hondo, chasing down bad guys."

Despite such, Moore has been living his best life. The 52-year-old heartthrob became a father for the first time this month. He is happily in a relationship with model, Jesiree Dizon, who has a daughter from a previous relationship. He made the announcement while appearing on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "My mother is in heaven right now. It'll be the three-year anniversary on Feb. 8. On Feb. 8, I'm gonna make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy," he gushed, adding, "I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed… God had my back, and things lined up, and it's gonna be the best part of my life. My life is grand, but I know whenever God does call my name once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole." He recently debuted his beautiful baby girl, Frankie, in an Instagram post, in a tribute to his late mother.