Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2023

By Libby Birk

The full list of titles coming to Netflix in May 2023 is here! Netflix just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new titles will premiere on May 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in May are Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, A Man Called Otto, The Mother, Queer Eye Season 7, Selling Sunset Season 6, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 3. Some oldies but goodies hitting Netflix are all three Austin Powers movies (International Man of Mystery, The Spy Who Shagged Me and Goldmember), The Croods, Paranormal Activity, Pitch Perfect, Steel Magnolias and The Boss Baby.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May 2023.

COMING 5/1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

COMING 5/2 - 5/10

Avail. 5/2/23

Love Village -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Tailor -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/3/23

Jewish Matchmaking -- NETFLIX SERIES

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/4/23

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sanctuary -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/6/23

A Man Called Otto

Avail. 5/8/23

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 5/9/23

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 5/10/23

Dance Brothers -- NETFLIX SERIES

Missing: Dead or Alive? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Queen Cleopatra -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 5/11 - 5/22

Avail. 5/11/23

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe -- NETFLIX FILM

St. Vincent

Ultraman: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 5/12/23

Black Knight -- NETFLIX SERIES

Call Me Kate

The Mother -- NETFLIX FILM

Mulligan -- NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/13/23

UglyDolls

Avail. 5/16/23

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/17/23

Faithfully Yours -- NETFLIX FILM

Fanfic -- NETFLIX FILM

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGREGOR FOREVER -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Working: What We Do All Day -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/18/23

Kitti Katz -- NETFLIX FAMILY

XO, Kitty -- NETFLIX SERIES

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/19/23

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom -- NETFLIX FILM

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM

Muted -- NETFLIX SERIES

Selling Sunset: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Young, Famous & African: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/22/23

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 5/23 - 5/31

Avail. 5/23/23

All American: Season 5

MerPeople -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Victim/Suspect -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 5/24/23

Hard Feelings -- NETFLIX FILM

Mother's Day -- NETFLIX FILM

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/25/23

FUBAR -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/26/23

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Gold -- NETFLIX FILM

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina -- NETFLIX FILM

Turn of the Tide -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/30/23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 5/31/23

Heartland Season 15

Mixed by Erry -- NETFLIX FILM

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

