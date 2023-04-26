Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2023

The full list of titles coming to Netflix in May 2023 is here! Netflix just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new titles will premiere on May 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in May are Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, A Man Called Otto, The Mother, Queer Eye Season 7, Selling Sunset Season 6, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 3. Some oldies but goodies hitting Netflix are all three Austin Powers movies (International Man of Mystery, The Spy Who Shagged Me and Goldmember), The Croods, Paranormal Activity, Pitch Perfect, Steel Magnolias and The Boss Baby. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May 2023.

COMING 5/1 Above Suspicion Airport Airport '77 Airport 1975 American Gangster Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Black Hawk Down The Cable Guy Captain Phillips Chicken Run Cliffhanger Conan the Barbarian The Croods The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Dawn of the Dead Flight For Colored Girls Girl, Interrupted The Glass Castle Home Again Hop Igor Kindergarten Cop Last Action Hero Legends of the Fall Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Léon: The Professional Marshall Paranormal Activity Peter Pan (2003) Pitch Perfect Rainbow High: Season 3 Rugrats: Seasons 1-2 The Smurfs: Season 1 Starship Troopers Steel Magnolias The Tale of Despereaux This Is the End Traffic Vampires The Wedding Date The Young Victoria prevnext

COMING 5/2 - 5/10 Avail. 5/2/23 Love Village -- NETFLIX SERIES The Tailor -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/3/23 Jewish Matchmaking -- NETFLIX SERIES Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/4/23 Arctic Dogs Larva Family -- NETFLIX FAMILY Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story -- NETFLIX SERIES Sanctuary -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/6/23 A Man Called Otto Avail. 5/8/23 Justice League: Seasons 1-2 Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2 Spirit Rangers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 5/9/23 Documentary Now!: Season 4 Hannah Gadsby: Something Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 5/10/23 Dance Brothers -- NETFLIX SERIES Missing: Dead or Alive? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Queen Cleopatra -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY prevnext

COMING 5/11 - 5/22 Avail. 5/11/23 Royalteen: Princess Margrethe -- NETFLIX FILM St. Vincent Ultraman: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 5/12/23 Black Knight -- NETFLIX SERIES Call Me Kate The Mother -- NETFLIX FILM Mulligan -- NETFLIX SERIES Queer Eye: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/13/23 UglyDolls Avail. 5/16/23 Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 5/17/23 Faithfully Yours -- NETFLIX FILM Fanfic -- NETFLIX FILM La Reina del Sur: Season 3 McGREGOR FOREVER -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Working: What We Do All Day -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 5/18/23 Kitti Katz -- NETFLIX FAMILY XO, Kitty -- NETFLIX SERIES Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/19/23 Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom -- NETFLIX FILM Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM Muted -- NETFLIX SERIES Selling Sunset: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES Young, Famous & African: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/22/23 The Batman: Seasons 1-5 The Boss Baby The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext

COMING 5/23 - 5/31 Avail. 5/23/23 All American: Season 5 MerPeople -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Victim/Suspect -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 5/24/23 Hard Feelings -- NETFLIX FILM Mother's Day -- NETFLIX FILM Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/25/23 FUBAR -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/26/23 Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Blood & Gold -- NETFLIX FILM Dirty Grandpa Tin & Tina -- NETFLIX FILM Turn of the Tide -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/30/23 I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 5/31/23 Heartland Season 15 Mixed by Erry -- NETFLIX FILM Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) prevnext

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the May 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Beef – Netflix Series: A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses. Already sitting high atop the Netflix charts, Beef has fans clamoring for a second season and praising it as Ali Wong's funniest, most heartfelt performance yet. Beef is streaming now on Netflix. prevnext

Shadow and Bone Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: TIMEA SAGHY/NETFLIX) On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina, and Mal find new allies – and face heartrending choices – in their quest for more mythical amplifiers. Shadow and Bone Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix. prevnext

Love Is Blind: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) More single people who are ready to prioritize love overlooks hit the pods to flirt, fall, and – if they're lucky – find someone they want to marry. Season 4 of Love Is Blind, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, premieres Friday, March 24 with new episodes debuting weekly after that. prevnext