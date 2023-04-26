Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2023
The full list of titles coming to Netflix in May 2023 is here! Netflix just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new titles will premiere on May 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in May are Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, A Man Called Otto, The Mother, Queer Eye Season 7, Selling Sunset Season 6, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 3. Some oldies but goodies hitting Netflix are all three Austin Powers movies (International Man of Mystery, The Spy Who Shagged Me and Goldmember), The Croods, Paranormal Activity, Pitch Perfect, Steel Magnolias and The Boss Baby.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May 2023.
COMING 5/1
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
COMING 5/2 - 5/10
Avail. 5/2/23
Love Village -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Tailor -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/3/23
Jewish Matchmaking -- NETFLIX SERIES
Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/4/23
Arctic Dogs
Larva Family -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sanctuary -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/6/23
A Man Called Otto
Avail. 5/8/23
Justice League: Seasons 1-2
Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
Spirit Rangers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/9/23
Documentary Now!: Season 4
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 5/10/23
Dance Brothers -- NETFLIX SERIES
Missing: Dead or Alive? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Queen Cleopatra -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING 5/11 - 5/22
Avail. 5/11/23
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe -- NETFLIX FILM
St. Vincent
Ultraman: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 5/12/23
Black Knight -- NETFLIX SERIES
Call Me Kate
The Mother -- NETFLIX FILM
Mulligan -- NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/13/23
UglyDolls
Avail. 5/16/23
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/17/23
Faithfully Yours -- NETFLIX FILM
Fanfic -- NETFLIX FILM
La Reina del Sur: Season 3
McGREGOR FOREVER -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Working: What We Do All Day -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/18/23
Kitti Katz -- NETFLIX FAMILY
XO, Kitty -- NETFLIX SERIES
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/19/23
Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom -- NETFLIX FILM
Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM
Muted -- NETFLIX SERIES
Selling Sunset: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Young, Famous & African: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/22/23
The Batman: Seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
COMING 5/23 - 5/31
Avail. 5/23/23
All American: Season 5
MerPeople -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Victim/Suspect -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 5/24/23
Hard Feelings -- NETFLIX FILM
Mother's Day -- NETFLIX FILM
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/25/23
FUBAR -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/26/23
Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Blood & Gold -- NETFLIX FILM
Dirty Grandpa
Tin & Tina -- NETFLIX FILM
Turn of the Tide -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/30/23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 5/31/23
Heartland Season 15
Mixed by Erry -- NETFLIX FILM
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
