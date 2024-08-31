'Superman & Lois': Final Season to Switch Nights

The final season of Superman & Lois is already on the move. It's been a long wait for Season 4 of The CW's last remaining DC series, and while the show will still be premiering on the network's fall schedule, there is a bit of a change. After The CW pulled the new Librarians off the schedule, the network is moving around Superman & Lois.

The drama and new Wild West unscripted series The Wranglers will be swapping nights with new game shows Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit. The game shows will be moving to Thursday from Monday, while S&L and Wranglers will move from Thursday to Monday, according to Deadline. The switch is assumed to be because of ABC's game show block on Mondays with both Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Press Your Luck, which would have directly competed with Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit.

(Photo: Superman & Lois -- "Closer" -- Image Number: SML301fg_0010r2 -- Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman - The CW)

There is some good news to come with this switch. Since Superman & Lois will be airing on Mondays now instead of Thursdays, Season 4 will be premiering a tad earlier. Initially set for Oct. 17, the two-hour final season premiere will now premiere on Monday, Oct. 7. Since it's been over a year since the Season 3 finale aired, having the show return a full 10 days earlier is pretty great news, even if that means that the show will likely come to an end a little sooner as well. You just have to take what you can get.

The night switch is not the only change coming for Superman & Lois. Season 4 took a dramatic cut to its main cast, with everyone but the Kent family and Michael Cudlitz, who plays Lex Luthor, demoted to recurring. Some aren't even returning at all. With the season's theme being "Death of Superman," it should be interesting to see what happens. Luckily, fans will be able to find out a little sooner than planned.

Superman & Lois wrapped filming in April, and while there haven't been any details revealed as to how the series will close out the story, there is one major guest star planned. The Flash's Tom Cavanagh is set to appear in the series finale, which will be something to look forward to. The fourth and final season premieres on Monday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.