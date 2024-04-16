'Superman and Lois' Series Finale Begins Filming: See Photos From the Cast

The end of Superman & Lois is near, and the cast is as emotional as ever. Filming has started for the series finale of the CW superhero series, although there has yet to be a premiere date for the fourth and final season, the tears are starting. Bitsie Tulloch, who plays the titular powerhouse journalist, took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of the first day of filming, as well as the cover page of the script for the series finale, appropriately titled, "It Went By So Fast."

"Tried to take a normal 'First day of filming the Superman and Lois series finale!' selfie, but quickly ended up in tears," Tulloch wrote. "What a beautiful ride this has been. So grateful. Especially to our crew – this final season has been tough physically and emotionally on everyone and I see you and how hard you are working and I am so appreciative of you all." The actress then admitted she only tagged her on-screen beau Tyler Hoechlin in the "crying photo" due to something sentimental he said that got her going.

Tulloch isn't the only one to share a "first day of the series finale" photo. Despite being demoted from series regular due to budget cuts, it seems like Emmanuelle Chriqui will be returning as Lana Lang for at least some episodes. She shared a short but sweet message on Instagram, but she's saving the sappy and long caption for much later, likely for when the series finale airs on The CW. She said, "SO many emotions.. much more later…."

As of now, The CW has yet to announce a premiere date for Superman & Lois Season 4, but via Deadline, CW President Brad Schwartz shared during the Television Critics Association panel that the final season would be "wasted" in the summer, meaning that fans shouldn't expect to be reunited with the Kent family until at least the fall. It's not so bad, as the longer the wait, the more time there is to say goodbye to the Kents and the rest of Smallville. The wait will surely be worth it.

In the meantime, all three seasons of Superman & Lois are streaming on Max. Hopefully, The CW will announce a premiere date soon, but if it's coming in the fall, then the network could be revealing the date within the next month or so. Just prepare those tissues because it's going to be an emotional roller coaster.