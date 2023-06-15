'Superman & Lois': 7 Stars Exit Show Amidst Budget Cuts
While Superman & Lois finally got the greenlight for Season 4, the CW series got some bad news along with it. With the series getting a shortened season of only 10 episodes, due to budget cuts, it will also be seeing a massive cutback on series regulars, which consisted of 12 for Season 3. It's now official who will be returning and who won't be, and as expected, the Kent family (Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch, Alex Garfin, and Michael Bishop) plus Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) are safe, meaning that a whopping seven cast members have unfortunately been cut.
Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, WoléParks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik are all not returning as series regulars for Season 4, according to TVLine. While it is possible some could still return in a recurring capacity, next season of Superman & Lois will look wildly different regardless. Take a deeper look at who all is getting the unfortunate cut from Superman & Lois for the upcoming fourth season.
Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane
Dylan Walsh began portraying General Sam Lane in the first season, and he is the no-nonsense alcoholic father of Lois and Lucy Lane and the grandfather of Jonathan and Jordan. He often helped his superhero family to keep America and the world safe and was even involved in some training with his grandsons. Walsh was the first confirmed exit for Season 4, as his wife posted to Instagram not long after the renewal broke. It doesn't seem like he will be returning at all next season, but things could change.
Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang
Smallville mayor and Clark Kent's childhood friend Lana Lang, portrayed by Emmanuelle Chriqui, will not be returning as a regular next season. As of now, it's unclear if she will still be appearing in some episodes, but it's not looking good.
Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing
Erik Valdez is next on the chopping block as Kyle Cushing, Smallville firefighter and Lana's ex-husband, who also gave Jonathan a job at the fire station. With the third season focusing a lot more on the Lang-Cushing family, it looks like that won't be the case for Season 4, as he and Chriqui are not the only ones in the family that are getting the boot, unfortunately.
Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing
Rounding out the Lang-Cushing family is Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, daughter of Lana and Kyle and Jordan's girlfriend. There's nothing confirmed that indicates she would be leaving the show indefinitely, same with Erik Valdez, so it's always possible the upcoming Season 3 finale won't be the last we see of this family.
Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons
Superman is going to be one ally short next season, as Wolé Parks will be departing as John Henry Irons. The character, who was once a soldier from a parallel Earth hellbent on proving to the world that it doesn't need a Superman, quickly found his way into the hearts of the Kents. Despite his late wife looking exactly like Lois, he and his daughter have found a new family with them, and it's going to be hard to see the series continue on without him. Again, it's always possible he'll still be around, but he won't in a series regular capacity next season.
Tyler Buck as Natalie Irons
Along with her on-screen father, Tayler Buck will also be exiting ahead of next season as Natalie Irons. While it was hard for her to get acclimated on a new Earth and being in close contact to a Lois Lane that was not her mother, she's gotten used to her new life and her new friends. Unfortunately, it was just not enough to keep her on for next season, but there's always the chance she could come back, even if it's not in every episode.
Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo
The Smallville Gazette's editor-in-chief seems to be taking a leave of absence for who knows how long. Sofia Hasmik is the last one on the list to be departing from Superman & Lois as a series regular. She portrays Chrissy Beppo, who has climbed her way to the top at the town's local newspaper and even found herself falling for Kyle after his separation from Lana. It's possible that she won't be leaving permanently, as she can always be away on assignments or just popping in every once in a while for a story, but nothing is confirmed right now as to her full status for next season.