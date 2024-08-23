'The Librarians: The Next Chapter' will now premiere in 2025 on TNT after being pulled from The CW's fall 2024 schedule.

The highly-anticipated new Librarians series is on the move. TVLine reports that after The Librarians: The Next Chapter was pulled from The CW's full schedule, the series has a new home. TNT, which was the home of the original The Librarians series, has acquired The Next Chapter in an effort to add more dramas to its lineup.

Librarians franchise boss Dean Devlin said in a statement, "Our comeback to TNT … holds immense significance for us, and we are thrilled by TNT's dedication to fans by offering them the continuation of one of their beloved fantasy series." Additionally, CW President Brad Schwartz said, "The CW is incredibly proud to have worked alongside Dean Devlin and the entire team at Electric Entertainment to create an extraordinary continuation of The Librarians franchise. We are thrilled that the series' original network, TNT, loves it as much as we do and saw great value in bringing it to their audience. It's a first for CW Studios, and we cannot wait for fans to experience this incredible next chapter."

(Photo: The Librarians: The Next Chapter -- Image Number: LIB102_0209r -- Pictured (L-R): Callum McGowan as Vikram Chamberlain, Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall, and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green - Aleksandar Letic/The CW)

The Librarians started off as a made-for-television film series, starring ER vet Noah Wyle as the Librarian who protects a secret collection of artifacts. It continued on in a TNT series, which aired for four seasons from 2014 to 2018. The Librarians: The Next Chapter was announced in May 2023, following a new Librarian who time-traveled from the past, with his castle now a museum. After inadvertently releasing magic across the continent, he gets together a new team of Librarians to help him clean up the mess he made.

Filming kicked off in March in Serbia for The Next Chapter, which stars Jessica Green, Callum McGowan, Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, and Caroline Loncq. Christian Kane will be guest starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone. With the series moving to TNT, this could definitely be a good thing. The CW's original scripted slate has been dwindling since the Nexstar merge, meaning that its future would not have been bright. However, on TNT, it could very well follow in its predecessor's footsteps and have a decent run. Perhaps even open the doors to another film series?

While TNT has acquired The Librarians: The Next Chapter, a set premiere date has not been announced. It will be premiering sometime in 2025, though. It may not be this fall anymore, but the wait will be worth it, especially since it is still happening.