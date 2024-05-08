As Superman & Lois prepares for the beginning of the end, one Flash alum will be brought in to say goodbye. TVLine reports that Tom Cavanagh, who is best known as the many various versions of Harrison Wells, Eobard Thawne, and Reverse-Flash throughout The Flash's nine-season run, will appear in the series finale of the DC series. Cavanagh dropped the news while appearing at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, revealing that while he had hoped to direct the show's final episode, plans had to change, so showrunner Todd Helbing had a different idea.

"The finale for Superman & Lois was taken up already, and so I said, 'Well, I'm happy to not do it,'" Cavanagh shared. "Todd was like, 'Well, would you play a role?' So that's coming up for those of you that watch Superman & Lois, something that I'm happy to have done." Cavanagh previously directed the Season 1 finale and the Season 3 premiere, but unfortunately, Gregory Smith was already set to direct the finale. This is definitely the next best thing, however.

Of course, Cavanagh kept his lips sealed as to what his role will consist of and who he will portray. It was previously explained that Superman & Lois is not part of the Arrowverse, but Arrow's David Ramsey has appeared as a different version of John Diggle. So it's possible that the same will happen for Cavanagh, especially since there are many different versions of Wells. There's also the possibility it could be an entirely new character, but considering it's the series finale of Superman & Lois, bringing on a new character for one episode played by an Arrowverse vet would be pointless.

Filming on Superman & Lois' fourth and final season recently wrapped. As of now, a premiere date has yet to be announced, but it will likely air sometime this fall. While most of the series regular cast was cut, leaving only the Kent family and Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor, fans should still expect most of them to recur at the very least. Not too many details have been released about the final season of Superman & Lois, but hopefully, more will be revealed in the coming months. The finale will be called "It Went By So Fast," which will be the 10th episode of the season.