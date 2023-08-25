'Suits' Fans Just Got Some Bad News Amid Netflix Success

Despite Suits' continuing success on Netflix, don't expect a revival anytime soon. Fans have been hoping for a Suits comeback ever since the USA Network series dropped the first eight seasons on Netflix. Not to mention that Meghan Markle's been rumored to make an acting comeback. Unfortunately, creator Aaron Korsh may have just squashed any hope, at least for now. Before doing a Twitter Q&A over the weekend, he told fans right off the bat that a reboot or revival is not happening.

"Let me say right off that there is no [Suits] reboot or anything in the works," Korsh shared. "Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out, and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…" Since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have been putting a big pause on most of Hollywood, it makes sense that a revival or reboot hasn't been worked on, even if just for ideas.

That's not to say that another Suits series won't ever happen, but it may just be a matter of time. Even though the series is doing really well on Netflix, that doesn't mean they would be interested in doing a revival or reboot. Since it is streaming in full on Peacock, that is another option, same with its home network, USA Network. There would likely have to be enough interest to put it on studios' radars. Like Korsh said, everyone involved with the show, like cast and crew, would also have to be interested. It's only been four years since the series ended, but it's hard to tell how the cast would feel about coming back.

For it, it looks like fans will just have to settle with the original Suits series. There are always reboots and revivals happening these days, so you never know what could happen. Perhaps talks will commence after the strikes if the interest is still there, that is. Suits' reign on Netflix is slowly dying down, meaning that it might soon just be another acquisition on the streamer. It is currently No. 8 in the U.S., so at least it is still in the Top 10. This does bring up the question of what another Suits series would look like? A continuation, completely new characters, a prequel even? Hopefully, fans will find out in the future because it is definitely needed.