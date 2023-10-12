New 'Suits' Series Being Prepped After Original Series' Streaming Success

After Suits has been dominating streaming the last few months, it seems the series may have another shot at a future. Deadline exclusively reports that the nine-season USA Network legal drama is officially planning to come back. Creator Aaron Korsh previously admitted that a Suits spinoff was not being planned at the moment because of the writers' strike. Now, with the strike over and shows getting back into production, sources tell the outlet that he and NBCUniversal are developing a Suits offshoot.

Things are still reportedly being negotiated, but it is expected that the series will move fast into production if it's greenlit. Don't expect it to be like the short-lived Pearson spinoff, nor a revival or reboot. The new series would be getting a CSI or NCIS-like treatment. It would be set in the Suits universe but in a whole new location with new characters. Allegedly, Los Angeles is being considered as the setting, as opposed to New York, where the original took place.

As for where the Suits series would air, that has yet to be determined. Both Suits and Pearson aired on USA Network, which is under NBCUniversal. However, it could also air on NBC or even perhaps its streaming service, Peacock. Since Suits and Pearson are streaming in full on the platform, it would be an easy way to keep all three together. Though it's likely if it does wind up on an NBCUniversal network, it would also stream on Peacock. However, as of now, it's unclear where the show's home would be.

Starring an ensemble cast that included Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, and Katherine Heigl, Suits ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019. Four years after its finale, the series landed on Netflix in June, where it quickly instantly shattered records week after week. Even now, it is still breaking records. It should be pointed out that only the first eight seasons are on Netflix. It's unknown if the ninth season will ever get added, but that doesn't seem to be stopping fans from checking it out.

Since the new Suits series is still being developed, it will probably be a while until more information is released about that. That also depends on whether or not it gets picked up to series, but it sounds like there's a very strong chance that will happen. As long as the interest in Suits continues, the legal drama is going to be around for a very long time. New series or not.