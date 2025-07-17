Popular Fox News Personality Temporarily Exits Show to Undergo Cancer Surgery

Just a month after making her Gutfeld! return, Kat Timpf is taking another hiatus from Fox News’ late-night show amid her ongoing breast cancer journey.

The comedian and Fox News analyst, who was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer in February just hours before giving birth to her first baby, announced Monday that she would be briefly stepping away from the program to undergo another procedure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I came back, I said I still had some surgeries to go,” Timpf, 36, told viewers as she revealed that the first of her reconstructive surgeries is scheduled for next week. “Even the best case scenario of breast cancer can involve quite a road to feeling whole again. So this is the first step in that. Just so the internet can’t come up with theories about where I am, that’s where I am.”

Timpf, who has appeared on the long-running show since its inception back in 2015, went on to thank viewers for “all your support, vibes and prayers or however you show that. I really appreciate it and I can’t wait to come back soon,” a message she echoed when she shared the announcement to Instagram the following day. Timpf said that she is expected to return to Gutfeld! “in a few weeks.”

Timpf’s battle with cancer began in February when, just 15 hours before giving birth to her son, her first child with husband Cameron Friscia, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The Fox News star announced her diagnosis in “an unconventional birth announcement” on Feb. 25, telling her followers, “Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.” She shared that it was stage 0 and her doctors were “confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread.”

Timpf underwent a double mastectomy in March. When she returned to Gutfeld! in June following a three-month hiatus, she told host Greg Gutfeld and viewers, “I am boob-free. I am cancer-free as well,” adding that “it was a hard thing to go through, and it still is.” At the time, she also shared that she still had “reconstruction surgeries ahead. I still have things to go through, tough thing to go through.”

As Timpf announced that she would be undergoing another procedure, she received well-wishes from her Fox News family. Commenting on the post, weekend Fox & Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy wrote, “Never been more impressed with Kat Timpf. The very definition of a strong mom!” Fox News contributor Guy Benson added, “We love you, Kat & can’t wait for your on-air return!”