'Suits' Creator Blindsided by Show's Resurgent Streaming Success

Even Suits creator Aaron Korsh seems a little surprised by his series' runaway success in its second life, given that the show just broke another Nielsen streaming record by extending its streak on top of the weekly Top 10 to 12 weeks straight in the aftermath of the series' viral success.

"I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits," he wrote in a retweet of a Deadline article about the streaming record that his show recently broke. "It's good to be the King." The USA Network series starring Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, which ran for nine seasons, was popular at the time and spawned a short-lived spinoff series, Pearson, in its place.

The show was subsequently moved from to streaming and was available on Prime Video and Peacock for years until Netflix picked up this show last year as part of a modestly priced (200K-400K per episode) second-cycle non-exclusive deal, in which Netflix and Peacock share the first eight seasons, reported the outlet.

In a short period of time, Suits has become hugely successful and has just passed Ozark for the most times at No. 1 in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10. With Suits' dominance, Peacock ensured that viewers switched over to their platform and added the Pearson spin-off alongside all nine seasons of the USA Network drama.

According to Deadline, Netflix's secretive algorithms may have something to do with the surprise resurgence of Suits on Netflix. It could be the series' light, engaging storytelling, appealing characters, and summer release, as well as being Meghan Markle's final role before becoming a British royal.

The outlet also noted that in a break from decades of tradition, Korsh was allowed to lead his own show as opposed to having to partner with an experienced showrunner. A former USA executive was quoted as saying that by Episode 4, Korsh had proved he was ready. Suits' resurgence has raised some questions about the future of the show. The show's fans have hoped for a reboot or revival of some kind, but this does not appear to be the case. According to creator Aaron Korsh, no reboot can be expected in the foreseeable future.

Even so, if Suits continues on the track that it's on, it will be likely that calls for some continuation will only become louder. Whether Korsh will eventually heed them remains to be seen.