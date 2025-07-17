ABC Unveils Fall 2025 Premiere Dates

The fall 2025 season is right around the corner, and ABC has finally released premiere dates.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34’s premiere will kick off the fall season on Sept. 16.

Meanwhile, The Golden Bachelor will be getting a two-hour premiere for its second season, led by former LA Rams linebacker Mel Owens. As previously revealed, new series 9-1-1: Nashville will be airing after its parent series and followed by Grey’s Anatomy, taking over Doctor Odyssey’s timeslot. Other shows returning this fall include Shifting Gears, Abbott Elementary, High Potential, and Shark Tank. Take a look to see when your favorite ABC shows are returning later this year.

Saturday, August 23

7:30 PM – College Football

Monday, September 8

8 PM – Monday Night Football

Tuesday, September 16

8 PM – Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 premiere, simulcast on Disney+)

10 PM – High Potential (Season 2 premiere)

Wednesday, September 24

8 PM – The Golden Bachelor (Season 2, two-hour premiere)

10:01 PM – Shark Tank (Season 17 premiere)

Friday, September 26

8 PM – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6 premiere)

9:01 PM – 20/20 (Season 49 premiere)

Sunday, September 28

7 PM – America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 36 premiere)

8:01 PM – The Wonderful World of Disney

Wednesday, October 1

8 PM – Shifting Gears (Season 2 premiere)

8:30 PM – Abbott Elementary (Season 5 premiere)

9:02 PM – The Golden Bachelor (Regular timeslot)

Thursday, October 16

8 PM – 9-1-1 (Season 9 premiere)

9 PM – 9-1-1: Nashville (Series premiere)

10 PM – Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22 premiere)

Held for Midseason

American Idol

The Bachelor

Celebrity Jeopardy!

The Rookie

Will Trent

Scrubs