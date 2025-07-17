Here’s Who’s Playing Professor McGonagall in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Show

Hogwarts has officially opened for a new term, and a new star is stepping in as Hogwarts’ deputy headmistress for HBO’s Harry Potter TV series.

Tony and Golden Globe-winning actress Janet McTeer is set to portray Professor Minerva McGonagall, a role made famous by the late Dame Maggie Smith throughout the eight Harry Potter films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Undoubtedly one of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter franchise, Professor McGonagall was first brought to life in J.K. Rowlings’ book series before later being brought to the big screen through Smith’s portrayal. The character is a Hogwarts staple, not only serving as Hogwarts’ deputy headmistress under Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, set to be portrayed by John Lithgow, but also as the school’s professor of Transfiguration and head of Gryffindor House who serves as a mentor figure to Harry Potter and his fellow students. She also plays a crucial role in the fight against Voldemort.

Photo Credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Her role in the Harry Potter series marks McTeer’s return to HBO after the actress previously starred Winston Churchill’s wife Clementine in the HBO film Into the Storm. Released in 2009, the biographical film chronicled Churchill’s final days in office during World War II and also starred Brendan Gleeson, Adrian Scarborough, Clive Mantle, Jack Shepherd, Donald Sumpter, and Iain Glen. The Thaddeus O’Sullivan-directed film picked up a total of 14 Emmy nominations, with McTeer receiving a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie.

McTeer has received numerous other awards and nominations throughout her decades-long career, including 1986 Olivier Award for Best Newcomer, a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in A Doll’s House in 1997, a Golden Globe win and Oscar nomination for her role as Mary Jo Walker in Tumbleweeds, and an Oscar nomination for her role as Hubert Page in Albert Nobbs.

The actress also starred as Hera in Netflix’s Kaos, Helen Pierce in Netflix’s Ozark, Isabel Vaughn in Gangs of London, and Alissa Jones in Jessica Jones, among numerous other roles.

Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

HBO confirmed her casting in its “faithful adaptation” of Rowlings’ book series back in April alongside Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. The series is led by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout as young Hogwarts students Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

Production on the Harry Potter TV show is currently underway, with a 2027 premiere date in mind.