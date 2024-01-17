'Suits' Spinoff Details Leak, Sparking Meghan Markle Return Speculation

Meghan Markle might be returning to the Suits universe after all. Following the USA Network legal drama's major resurgence over the summer thanks to Netflix, it was previously announced that a spinoff was indeed in the works but taking place in Los Angeles this time around. While not too much information has been released about Suits L.A., there has been a tiny yet major detail revealed.

According to Puck, a draft of the script from Suits creator Aaron Korsh calls for a character that is definitely similar to Markle. Set at an entertainment law firm, Suits L.A. is casting for the role of Erica, a Black SoCal native in her 30s who is a Harvard law alum. "She's jockeying to be made Head of Entertainment. She's great at closing clients but struggles elsewhere. Smarter than everyone," the character description says.

Even though the character's name is Erica, that can always be changed, as well as any other little details. Not to mention the fact that, aside from her being 42, she fits the description pretty well. She could also still play Erica and have nothing about the character change, as actors have played different characters in the same TV universe before. Of course, that's not to say that she will be even considering returning to Suits for the spinoff, especially since she was absent from the Suits reunion at the Golden Globes, but one can always hope.

The Duchess of Sussex did speak out about Suits' new popularity back in November. She told Variety she "had no idea" what brought on the resurgence, but noted that, "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

There have been rumors about Meghan Markle returning to acting, and she somewhat did when she appeared in a promo video for an instant latte brand, but it might be best to not get hopes up. There is always the possibility, but it's likely "Erica" will be a brand new character played by someone else. At the very least, if the spinoff gets a series order, maybe Rachel Zane can make an appearance, or if any other fan-favorite Suits characters show up, fans can at least get an update. For now, it's all just a dream.