Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Return to Acting in a Completely Unexpected Way

After Suits' domination on Netflix, Meghan Markle has somewhat finally returned to acting. Before having to deal with royal duties, the Duchess of Sussex starred on the USA Network series as Rachel Zane for the first seven seasons. Markle left the show due to getting married to Prince Harry and officially joining the British Royal Family. Now that ties have been cut between the couple and the royals, the duo have been getting into TV, like with their Netflix streaming deal. Now Markle is appearing in a promo video, and it's like things have never changed.

The former actress appeared in a video for the instant latte brand Clevr on Instagram. Co-founder Hannah Mendoza gave viewers a tour of the company, and showing off the team behind Clevr HQ, including Markle. She made sure to look like any typical worker; packing lattes, answering calls, and was even part of the "very smart, only slightly nerdy digital team," among other departments. It was hilarious and fun. She really can do it all, and acting is still in her blood.

According to People, Meghan Markle is a private investor of the company, which has been around since 2016. Markle shared that the investment was "in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business" in 2020. "I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company."

Since Suits' resurgence, there had been rumors that the Duchess was considering a return to acting. Whether it would be for an appearance for a revival series, in Bodyguard 2 with Kevin Costner, or another project. She even spoke out about Suits' streaming popularity, looking back at her time on the series and her former co-workers. While this doesn't necessarily mean that Markle is returning to acting, it is nice to see her act a little bit in a video, even if it was brief.

Even if Meghan Markle won't fully be returning to acting, at least not anytime soon, hopefully, this won't be the last promotional video she does. Whether it's for Clevr or a different company. At least fans will be able to watch Suits on both Netflix and Peacock if they ever want to watch Markle act and hope that she returns to acting real soon.