Meghan Markle Reportedly Considering Acting Return After 'Suits' Streaming Success

After returning to Hollywood via multi-million deals with Netflix and Spotify, Meghan Markle could have her sights set on a return to the small screen. The actress-turned-British royal is reportedly considering a return to her acting roots after having last appeared in Suits, and she has the full support of husband Prince Harry, according to sources.



Markle's supposed desire to return to acting has reportedly been prompted by the success of Suits, per a source who spoke to InStyle. The USA Network drama, which ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, recently debuted on Netflix (only the first eight seasons) to massive success. The series, in which Markle starred opposite Patrick J. Adams as Rachel Zane before leaving the series after seven seasons amid her romance with Prince Harry, became the most viewed acquired streaming title after it hit 3 billion viewing minutes between its two streaming platforms, Peacock and Netflix, for the week of June 26 to July 2, according to Nielsen streaming data.



"It's a hit in reruns, and Meghan's being told that there's a demand from fans to see her act again," the sources said. "She's feeling the pressure to stay on top, so she's biting the bullet. With other opportunities drying up, Meghan is now planning an acting comeback. And Harry is supporting her 100 percent."



In addition to Suits, Markle's other credits include General Hospital, CSI, The League, the Knight Rider reboot, 90210, and, of course, appearing as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal. After stepping away from Hollywood in 2017, she made her return alongside her husband when in 2020 they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. They also signed a deal with Spotify, but it was confirmed in June that the multimillion-dollar deal has ended. Although the royal previously told Variety she had no "intention" of returning to acting, InStyle's source noted, "Meghan can always say it's not what she planned. But secretly she must be very excited."



Markle is said to be so serious about her possible acting return that she, according to a source who spoke to the Mirror, has allegedly hired "Adam Lining, known as Hollywood's 'fixer.'" The source, a leading celebrity publicity expert, told the outlet that by hiring Lining, Markle "could be looking for a career in Hollywood. Acting is what she's trained in, therefore, it's viable she may have a cameo in a film or even TV."



However, PR expert Mayah Ria has cast doubt on reports of Markle's return to acting, stating that it's very unlikely fans will see Markle in any "longer commitment roles". I doubt she would go back to any longer commitment roles such as Suits or any other TV series." Ria did state, though, "if it is true the couple have hired Adam Lining, then I'm sure we can expect some prominent Hollywood roles."